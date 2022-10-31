Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge 9-day closure now scheduled in late November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nine-day closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge has been rescheduled to take place after the Thanksgiving holiday. Eastbound I-64 is now set to close starting on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to a release from the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
wdrb.com
Worker destroying New Albany tower discusses what it takes to operate the wrecking ball
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The sun is up, and on-lookers are looking up as a mild mannered, not easily excitable construction worker gets ready for a very public "break up." As in, breaking up the old Riverview Tower in New Albany. "We've had a lot of people stop and...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown hotel evacuated as firefighters work to get blaze under control
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Crews in Elizabethtown battled a fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday at a hotel, according to the Elizabethtown Fire Department. WLKY was on the scene as the Days Inn on North Mulberry Street was evacuated due to an early morning fire. Officials say it...
k105.com
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
WLKY.com
Power restored for more than 5,000 after outage in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — More than 5,000 people in Clarksville were without power on Tuesday due to an outage in the area. Duke Energy, the provider, said that 5,670 customers were affected because of a substation issue. They did not say what the exact cause of the outage was. According...
Wave 3
Ramp from I-265 West to Dixie Highway South blocked due to overturned semi-truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ramp from Interstate 265 West to Dixie Highway South is currently blocked due to an overturned semi-truck. The Shively Police Department expects the closure to be about two hours. Wednesday morning commuters are being asked by police to take a different route.
Wave 3
9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana. According to a release, crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The cause of the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation. To look...
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting that sent 1 to hospital in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital late Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, which is in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. LMPD said First Division officers responded to...
WLKY.com
Hillcrest Avenue: Check out the displays on Louisville's 'Halloween Street' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillcrest Avenue residents get ready to welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. Thousands of people visit the neighborhood during the month of October to see the elaborate setups featuring spooky spiders, skeleton cemeteries, lights, inflatables and more. Since the pandemic, neighbors said the crowds haven't been the...
WLKY.com
Louisville event business relocates to Russell to grow company, revitalize area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The saying "all roads lead back home" rings true for the O'Daniels and their premiere event company, Millennium Events and Floral. On Tuesday, the Kentuckiana company, known for decorating grand corporate and community events, cut the ribbon on its new headquarters in Russell on S. 15thStreet.
WLKY.com
All lanes open after crash shuts down I-65 southbound lanes for nearly 2 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multiple vehicle crash blocked all the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 on Monday morning. It happened a little after 5:30 a.m. near the Arthur Street exit. As of current, TRIMARC is reporting it as a non-injury crash. Emergency crews worked to clear the scene. This...
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
wdrb.com
Man taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Grade Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle in the 7300 block of Grade Lane. It happened around 3 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff. The man riding the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
WANE-TV
Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
WLKY.com
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest and charged a woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road on Monday. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Chelsea Moore. Moore is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid after...
WLKY.com
Louisville pottery store that closed after 80+ years getting new life from new owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville pottery shop is coming back after being forced to close its doors after more than 80 years in business. Hadley Pottery has been purchased by local investor and philanthropist Brook Smith. Video in the player above is from its last day of business in...
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
wdrb.com
16-year-old arrested weeks after shots fired into Clarksville police chief's home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday, several weeks after police say he fired shots into the home of the Clarksville police chief. According to a news release Wednesday from Indiana State Police, the boy was arrested in Floyd County,...
WLKY.com
LMPD has cleared the scene in NuLu where police, SWAT unit had closed off streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have now clear the scene in NuLu where police had shut down a portion of street around Main and Clay Streets along with a SWAT presence. Officers spent several hours at the scene after being alerted to a potential domestic situation at a...
Comments / 0