Clarksville, IN

Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Sherman Minton Bridge 9-day closure now scheduled in late November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nine-day closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge has been rescheduled to take place after the Thanksgiving holiday. Eastbound I-64 is now set to close starting on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to a release from the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation

Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Power restored for more than 5,000 after outage in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — More than 5,000 people in Clarksville were without power on Tuesday due to an outage in the area. Duke Energy, the provider, said that 5,670 customers were affected because of a substation issue. They did not say what the exact cause of the outage was. According...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana. According to a release, crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The cause of the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation. To look...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest and charged a woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road on Monday. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Chelsea Moore. Moore is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY

