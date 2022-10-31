Helping Hands is partnering with Sangamon County on a project to provide shelter services and other assistance to homeless people. Emergency and transitional shelter will be offered in an unused portion of the county’s complex on South Dirksen Parkway, where the Juvenile Detention Center and Regional Office of Education are located. In addition to the shelter beds, the new project will also offer a variety of day services to help connect people to permanent housing. The Sangamon Mass Transit District has pledged to provide transportation services to help those in need access the new facility.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO