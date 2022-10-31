Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
advantagenews.com
ISP announces aggravated battery to a child arrest
A southeastern Illinois woman wanted for child abuse charges was arrested October 27 in St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police. ISP says 29-year-old Keisha Cullum of Elizabethtown is accused of two counts of aggravated battery to a child, and her bond is set at $2 million. On October 19th,...
KMOV
Man refusing to leave house after shooting in South City, police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man barricaded himself inside a house in south St. Louis after a shooting that left a woman injured, police said. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 32-year-old was shot in the leg in the 3600 block of Phillips Place around 11 a.m. Around 30 minutes later, police said a man they believed to be involved in the shooting refused to leave the house he barricaded himself in.
WAND TV
Springfield man arrested for 3rd Base shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Antwan Davis of Springfield was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant according to a release from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies were called to the 3rd Base Sports bar on October 27 for reports of shots being fired outside the business. The suspects fled before law enforcement arrived on the scene.
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning. East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.
wmay.com
Helping Hands To Partner With Sangamon County On Shelter Project
Helping Hands is partnering with Sangamon County on a project to provide shelter services and other assistance to homeless people. Emergency and transitional shelter will be offered in an unused portion of the county’s complex on South Dirksen Parkway, where the Juvenile Detention Center and Regional Office of Education are located. In addition to the shelter beds, the new project will also offer a variety of day services to help connect people to permanent housing. The Sangamon Mass Transit District has pledged to provide transportation services to help those in need access the new facility.
KMOV
Parole denied for former St. Louis officer who killed other officer in game of Russian Roulette
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nathaniel Hendren, a former St. Louis police officer who killed one of his fellow officers in a game of Russian Roulette, has been denied parole. In 2019, Hendren shot and killed Katlyn Alix, a fellow officer, in a game of Russian Roulette. Alix was off...
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
UPDATE at 7:30 a.m. on 10/31/2022 Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the […]
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
newschannel20.com
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Benevolent and Protection Association is now accepting applications for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The event is open to children under 13, living in Christian County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. To sign up for the event,...
foxillinois.com
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
advantagenews.com
Shots fired, man charged after weekend home invasion
A South Roxana man is facing several charges after police say he tried to get into the apartment of a former girlfriend on Saturday. The victim fired a gun at 31-year-old Warren Beauford but missed. Police later took him into custody during the course of the investigation and he remains jailed.
Two charged after woman shot, robbed in Granite City
Two men face felony charges after a woman was shot and robbed a few weeks ago in Granite City.
KSDK
Teenagers shot after stealing woman's Kia
Several teens were shot this week at a St. Louis gas station. This followed an apparent carjacking the teens were allegedly involved in.
KMOV
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed and four other victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in East St. Louis overnight. The shooting happened near the intersection of N. 10th and St. Louis around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The four victims who were injured were taken to a hospital.
wmay.com
Fire Department Plans For Future As Calls For Service Increase
Springfield firefighters continue to see a steady increase in calls for service. In a presentation to the City Council Tuesday night, Fire Chief Brandon Blough said total calls for service are up more than 12-percent from 2018 to 2021, with structure fires up 14-percent and calls for emergency medical service climbing 13-percent.
wdbr.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
Five children taken to the hospital after I-70 crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Five children were taken to the hospital tonight after a collision on westbound I-70 north of St. Louis. The crash closed a portion of the interstate near Adelaide Avenue around 5:00 pm. Four of the children had non-life-threatening injuries. They were all under 18-years-old.
KMOV
Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
Comments / 2