ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady Tuesday morning. The Colts' offense is ranked No. 18 in total yards, but the team has struggled to run the ball most of this season. The Colts have turned the ball over 16 times and rank No. 30 in scoring at 16.1 points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Bills

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Tuesday. The Colts will receive running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick from the Bills. The Colts drafted Hines in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy