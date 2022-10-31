WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Charges have been filed against four people in connection to a recent assault in Wise County, according to police. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, they have worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to secure warrants for 3 adults and 1 juvenile involved in the assault of a woman that occurred at a party on October 30, in Pound. Kennedi Addington, 18, of Pound, Virginia has been charged with felony assault. Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, of Wise, Virginia, and Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, of Wise, Virginia, have also been charged with felony assault.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO