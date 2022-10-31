Read full article on original website
SCSO investigating after teen found dead in home
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a quote. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a 17-year-old teen was found dead at his home. According to the release, SCSO officers responded to a home in the 100 Block of County Hill Road in Blountville. Upon arrival, […]
Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence
BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department said in a release that Zachary Stratton of Johnson City was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment. The […]
Authorities in Sullivan County investigating after 17-year-old found dead in Blountville
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities in Sullivan County are investigating after a teenager was found dead in Blountville Friday. Police said 17-year-old Gavin Brown was found by a family member inside a home on County Hill Road in Blountville. Brown’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone...
3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
2 killed after SUV crashes into East TN gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.
Johnson City man accused of choking a child
A man alleged to have choked a child faces two charges, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).
Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
4 people charged in Wise County assault, police say
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Charges have been filed against four people in connection to a recent assault in Wise County, according to police. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, they have worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office to secure warrants for 3 adults and 1 juvenile involved in the assault of a woman that occurred at a party on October 30, in Pound. Kennedi Addington, 18, of Pound, Virginia has been charged with felony assault. Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, of Wise, Virginia, and Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, of Wise, Virginia, have also been charged with felony assault.
300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to the hotel while investigating […]
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
2 people killed after vehicle crashes into Johnson City gas station, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Two people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City Thursday, according to police. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on North Roan Street at the intersection of Bristol Highway. The...
Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
Sullivan Co. school bus driver drove while high on suspected meth, police say
The contracted driver of a Sullivan County school bus faces several charges after police reported that they found a substance believed to be meth, pipes and other drug paraphernalia on bus 415.
Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found
A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Abusing his Two Month Old Child
A man out of Southwest Virginia was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in an abuse case that involved a child. On Tuesday, it was announced by Lee, County Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin that Daniel Sharrett of Dryden will spend his sentence of 25 years in Richmond at the Virginia State Penitentiary.
TVA: Road across top of South Holston Dam closed through April 1
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The road across the top of South Holston Dam in Sullivan County will be closed to vehicles through April 1, 2023, the Tennessee Valley Authority said Friday. The road is closed for a maintenance project, but will remain open for pedestrians.
