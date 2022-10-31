ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Johnson City man accused of choking juvenile charged

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of choking a juvenile has been charged, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Ronald Sievers, of Johnson City, was charged Sunday with aggravated assault, in conjunction with child abuse and neglect, police said. Officers responded to a house on Knob...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Injuries reported in I-26 crash, Kingsport PD reports

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 near the Interstate 81 interchange has resulted in injuries, according to a traffic alert from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The KPD reports the crash occurred at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 6 on I-26 East. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Police: 2 shot in Johnson City, search for suspect underway

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting that injured two people, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police were called to the Downtown Square in reference to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find two people...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wspa.com

Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WATE

Police searching for suspect after shooting on Old Asheville Highway

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville Police are investigating a shooting after one person died from their injuries on Old Asheville Highway early Sunday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

JCPD investigating early morning shooting in downtown

The Johnson City Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured. Shortly after 3 a.m., Johnson City police officers responded to a "shots fired" call in the area of Downtown Square at 150 W. State of Franklin Road, according to a JCPD news release. Officers found two victims with non-life threatening injuries.
wcyb.com

Man dies after shooting in Greeneville, investigation remains ongoing

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — One man is dead following a shooting in Greeneville early Sunday morning. The Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 hundred block of old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds....
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Church Hill man killed in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Church Hill, Tennessee, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash. It happened Friday evening on Route 713 Stanley Valley Road in Scott County, Virginia. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling east when he lost...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Raleigh News & Observer

Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested

Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy