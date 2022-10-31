When it comes to the future of a baseball team, everyone looks at top prospects. But sometimes, the top prospect list doesn't show the full picture of what a system has to offer. Sometimes, it the mid-level guys who end up making their mark at the big league level rather than top-shelf talent. For example, at the end of the 2021 season, Christopher Morel was only the 20th-ranked Cubs prospect, and Brandon Hughes wasn’t even in the top 30. Both played big roles for Chicago during the 2022 season. But the most underrated prospect, who I hope is ranked for the start of next season, is first baseman BJ Murray Jr.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO