Column: Construction goes on at Wrigley Field while the Chicago Cubs wonder where their die-hard fans have gone
Living near Wrigleyville gives you a chance to see the daily goings-on at the ballpark during the offseason. It used to be a quiet time for Wrigley Field, with minor patchwork and small improvements to seating areas or the concourse. But since the early part of this century it has become one construction project after another, changing the 108-year-old structure on a near-annual basis, for ...
Why Kyle Hendricks Biggest Name for Cubs in Free Agency
Why Kyle Hendricks biggest name for Cubs in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Long before the season ended, the Cubs began discussing names of free agent pitchers they might be able to add to a rotation mix that put together one of the more impressive second halves in the majors this year.
Can the Cubs possibly out-muscle the Dodgers in free agency?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have become a juggernaut over the last decade or so (although, one with the same number of World Series championships as the Cubs during that span) – so hearing they’re ready to bust out the checkbook this winter is hardly something that gives me warm fuzzies.
Ian Happ in Exclusive Company in Cubs History With Gold Glove Honor
Happ in exclusive company in Cubs history with Gold Glove originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As a shortstop who was “obsessed” with watching Omar Vizquel defensive highlights, Ian Happ dreamed during his youth of winning a Gold Glove in the big leagues one day. So, what would...
Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
Astros already trying to bend rules in World Series validates Dodgers fans
You won’t believe this, Los Angeles Dodgers fans … but the Houston Astros have attempted to cheat during the 2022 World Series. Shocker. And once again it’s somehow being downplayed. Commissioner Rob Manfred envisioning this team being punished by the court of public opinion couldn’t be more wrong.
MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager
The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Destroys Home Run In World Series Game 3
Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber already has some memorable home runs this postseason. The 29-year-old can add another to the list. The left-handed hitting Schwarber continued a home run derby of sorts for the Phillies in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game...
Chicago White Sox pick Pedro Grifol as manager
Kansas City Royals assistant coach Pedro Grifol is set to become manager of the Chicago White Sox, with an official
Ian Happ Earns Extension Cubs Failed to Deliver With Last Core
Ian Happ earns extension Cubs failed to deliver with last core originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for the Cubs to start doing what their rhetoric, their brand and their enormous wealth have promised for years and actually start paying their core players who perform — to start getting the extensions done with this generation that they failed to do with the last.
Chicago White Sox managerial search shows team’s dysfunction
The Chicago White Sox had their manager. Or so it seemed. Joe Espada was reportedly set to be the White Sox next manager. Then came the news that Ozzie Guillen was set to be interviewed. Suddenly, he was regarded as one of the favorites, with Espada, Guillen, and Kevin Long as the perceived finalists. And then Espada was out of the running and Guillen was set to be the new manager.
Which day do you celebrate the Cubs’ 2016 World Series title anniversary?
Since the Cubs played Game 7 of their 2016 World Series in a different time zone than Chicago and it went to extra innings with a rain delay, the game technically ended on a different day in Cleveland, where the contest was staged.
Cubs: What’s behind the revolving door of hitting coaches?
Seasons change. Every fall the leaves change into brilliant colors, shades of red, orange and yellow. Then the leaves die. And you have to rake or blow them and the like. The World Series comes along and the Chicago Cubs fire their hitting coach. For fans’ sake. I don’t...
Cubs know they can't count on Kyle Hendricks in 2023
For the better part of a decade, Kyle Hendricks was a consistent, steadying presence for the Chicago Cubs. As soon as he made his big league debut back in 2014, the right-hander carved up opposing lineups on a regular basis, tapping into a very Greg Maddux-esque plan of attack, utilizing pinpoint accuracy to keep hitters off balance.
Cardinals: Ranking bench coach replacements for St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals had new leadership in the clubhouse during the 2022 season with a first year manager in Oli Marmol and new bench coach Skip Schumaker joining him in the dug out. The success of that new leadership got Schumaker a managerial gig in Miami, and now leaves a new opening at bench coach for St. Louis.
Cubs: BJ Murray is the team's most underrated prospect
When it comes to the future of a baseball team, everyone looks at top prospects. But sometimes, the top prospect list doesn't show the full picture of what a system has to offer. Sometimes, it the mid-level guys who end up making their mark at the big league level rather than top-shelf talent. For example, at the end of the 2021 season, Christopher Morel was only the 20th-ranked Cubs prospect, and Brandon Hughes wasn’t even in the top 30. Both played big roles for Chicago during the 2022 season. But the most underrated prospect, who I hope is ranked for the start of next season, is first baseman BJ Murray Jr.
The latest on White Sox managerial search
CHICAGO -- So, you are on a quest for more answers following my five questions for the White Sox in last week’s newsletter? I think that’s what you are saying, as my hearing isn’t what it once was. Ask and you shall receive. Who will be the...
Kyle Schwarber home runs by the numbers: Breaking down every Schwarbomb from Phillies slugger's 2022 postseason
If you come for The Swing King, you best not miss. Kyle Schwarber's 2022 season was a year defined by its extremes. More often than not, a Schwarber plate appearance ended in one of three ways: he was either going yard (as he did an NL-leading 46 times), taking first after a walk (86 times), or headed back to the dugout after a strikeout (and MLB-high 200 times).
Bears Land WR Previously Linked to Vikings
The Chicago Bears were sellers before Tuesday, offloading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles and Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. But on the day of the NFL’s trade deadline, Chicago reversed course, becoming buyers and landing Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh received a 2023 2nd-round pick...
