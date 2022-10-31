Read full article on original website
Family, fans bid adieu to music icon Jerry Lee Lewis. FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Family, friends and fans bid farewell Saturday to rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis at memorial services held in his north Louisiana home town. Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died Oct. 28 at his Mississippi home south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was 87. Lewis' cousin, TV evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, brought a bit of laughter to the service, reminiscing about their childhood together. Swaggart described Lewis as “One of the greatest entertainers who ever lived" and noted that when he passed he “lost the brother I never had.”
Supreme Court to hear case of Texas couple fighting to keep adopted Native American child
Chad and Jennifer Brackeen are fighting to keep their adopted Native American child, against a law that gives tribes an advantage in custody disputes.
States With the Closest Senate Races This Election
The U.S. Senate is the most powerful body in congress. Currently, though, the Senate is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats (including Independents who caucus with the Democrats). Vice President Kamala Harris can cast tie-breaking votes, effectively putting the chamber in Democratic control. However, with the midterm elections only days away, that may soon change. […]
Biden, Trump, Obama hit trail as campaigns surge toward Election Day: live updates
On Tuesday, control of the House of Representatives and Senate will be decided by voters. Here's the latest on midterm elections.
