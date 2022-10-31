Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job
After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
Georgia football hit with major season-ending injury ahead of clash vs. Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for a mammoth showdown this coming weekend in Athens against the Tennessee Volunteers. Unfortunately for Georgia football, it will be without one of its most important players on defense to help them stave off Hendon Hooker and the Volts. According to Seth Emerson of...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
ESPN
Dick Vitale: Don't overreact to Louisville's exhibition loss to a DII school
I don't put much stock in exhibition games prior to the season. I remember Syracuse being shocked one season and the Orange went on to a fine campaign. Teams can have a bad day. These games help coaches evaluate players and learn strengths and weaknesses. Losing to a Division II...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Why two days after Tennessee loss Mark Stoops was feeling ‘surprisingly freaking jacked up’
After a Sunday of despair, Mark Stoops was ready to set a defiant tone for his team after the Tennessee loss.
atozsports.com
Kirby Smart makes surprising admission before showdown with Tennessee Vols
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with reporters on Monday and he was unsurprisingly asked about the Tennessee Vols‘ uptempo offense. The No. 1 Bulldogs and the No. 2 Volunteers are set to meet this weekend in Athens in a matchup that should determine the winner of the SEC East.
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
A five-star player cuts his list. Did UK make it? And other top links from the Next Cats blog.
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with the latest UK news and the biggest national college basketball stories.
Missouri Western State coach Will Martin praises John Calipari, reflects upon time at UK
Will Martin is no stranger to head coach John Calipari or the Kentucky program. Martin served as the head manager for Calipari on the Wildcats' 2011-12 team that finished 38-2 and won the national championship. Now the head coach at Division II Missouri Western State, Martin, along with former UK...
Deadspin
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
atozsports.com
There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff
There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
Calipari Hopeful Sahvir Wheeler's Injury is "Short-Term"
Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler left the Wildcats' exhibition against Missouri Western State on Sunday night due to a knee injury. After driving to the basket midway through the second half, he hit the deck and remained down for a moment, eventually being helped up and taken to the bench ...
Meet the 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats: Freshman Walker Horn could follow father into coaching
Get to know this UK basketball freshman guard and see how he fits on the Cats’ 15-man roster.
lastwordonsports.com
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #7 Arkansas Razorbacks
In my initial way-too-early rankings back in April Arkansas was my number two team and really could have been number one. Unfortunately, a very busy offseason in Fayetteville ended in them losing all but one major contributor from last year’s team. But despite that, the Razorbacks still look good. They have made it to the Elite Eight two straight years and could get even farther this year.
By The Numbers: Kentucky 56, Missouri Western State 38
No. 4 Kentucky's 56-38 exhibition win over Division II Missouri Western State at Rupp Arena Sunday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Team Records and Series Notes. – UK improved to 145-12 all-time in exhibition games, including...
WATCH: KSR's Rapid Reaction to Kentucky's 1st exhibition win
The first Kentucky men’s basketball exhibition game of the 2022-23 season is officially in the books. The Wildcats looked sound on defense, but it was an offensive struggle from start to finish. That being said, Kentucky still came away with the 56-38 victory in what was the first of two preseason exhibitions.
Razorbacks stunned in SEC Tournament, hopeful for NCAA Tournament draw
Waiting to hear from the NCAA Tournament selection committee is almost never fun. Unless you’ve won your conference tournament. Arkansas did not. And now the Razorbacks have until Monday before learning their fate after falling in their first game of the SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt, 1-1 (5-4 in penalties). Arkansas had beaten Vanderbilt 3-0 during the regular season. The goal struggle continued a common theme over most of the last two weeks for Arkansas. The Razorbacks put up six goals in the season finale against Kentucky, but had a total of two goals in the three games before that, including two shutouts. Coach Colby Hale’s team finished fifth in the SEC and entered the week ranked No. 11 in the nation. That ranking suggests the Hogs will almost certainly be part of the NCAA Tournament when selection day rolls around Monday. Arkansas finished the regular season 11-3-4. List Arkansas vs. Liberty: Official Razorbacks depth chart
Preseason exhibition reconnects two best friends from Lexington
Marques Warrick and Jaylan Green met in middle school and soon became the best of friends. This friendship was due in large part to the game of basketball. They both played basketball for Edith J. Hayes Middle School in Lexington. It was always a competition between the two whenever they were on the court; they were local stars in the making.
Comments / 0