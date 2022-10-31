ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
atozsports.com

There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff

There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
NASHVILLE, TN
lastwordonsports.com

Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #7 Arkansas Razorbacks

In my initial way-too-early rankings back in April Arkansas was my number two team and really could have been number one. Unfortunately, a very busy offseason in Fayetteville ended in them losing all but one major contributor from last year’s team. But despite that, the Razorbacks still look good. They have made it to the Elite Eight two straight years and could get even farther this year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

By The Numbers: Kentucky 56, Missouri Western State 38

No. 4 Kentucky's 56-38 exhibition win over Division II Missouri Western State at Rupp Arena Sunday night by the numbers:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Team Records and Series Notes. – UK improved to 145-12 all-time in exhibition games, including...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
On3.com

WATCH: KSR's Rapid Reaction to Kentucky's 1st exhibition win

The first Kentucky men’s basketball exhibition game of the 2022-23 season is officially in the books. The Wildcats looked sound on defense, but it was an offensive struggle from start to finish. That being said, Kentucky still came away with the 56-38 victory in what was the first of two preseason exhibitions.
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Razorbacks stunned in SEC Tournament, hopeful for NCAA Tournament draw

Waiting to hear from the NCAA Tournament selection committee is almost never fun. Unless you’ve won your conference tournament. Arkansas did not. And now the Razorbacks have until Monday before learning their fate after falling in their first game of the SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt, 1-1 (5-4 in penalties). Arkansas had beaten Vanderbilt 3-0 during the regular season. The goal struggle continued a common theme over most of the last two weeks for Arkansas. The Razorbacks put up six goals in the season finale against Kentucky, but had a total of two goals in the three games before that, including two shutouts. Coach Colby Hale’s team finished fifth in the SEC and entered the week ranked No. 11 in the nation. That ranking suggests the Hogs will almost certainly be part of the NCAA Tournament when selection day rolls around Monday. Arkansas finished the regular season 11-3-4. List Arkansas vs. Liberty: Official Razorbacks depth chart
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Preseason exhibition reconnects two best friends from Lexington

Marques Warrick and Jaylan Green met in middle school and soon became the best of friends. This friendship was due in large part to the game of basketball. They both played basketball for Edith J. Hayes Middle School in Lexington. It was always a competition between the two whenever they were on the court; they were local stars in the making.
LEXINGTON, KY

