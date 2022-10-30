Column: 49ers' McCaffrey starts to make good on John Lynch's Super Bowl bet

Christian McCaffrey soared like he had vaulted off a trampoline, enabling the new 49ers star to haul in Jimmy Garoppolo’s nosediving spiral for a go-ahead touchdown Sunday that gutted the Los Angeles Rams.

McCaffrey, in going up, up, up for the 9-yard catch late in the third quarter, resembled an All-Pro receiver. On the former Hollywood Park race track grounds, the snag cemented the second piece of a trifecta performance, the 2019 All-Pro running back also throwing and rushing for touchdowns in a 31-14 victory.

You need stars to go far in the NFL, as the Rams showed last winter, and McCaffrey's TD catch served as a metaphor for where San Francisco — a San Diego-infused, perennial NFC title contender — could go if their often-broken new toy can stay intact.

Solana Beach product John Lynch Jr., the Niners’ general manager, hugged colleagues inside a Kroenke Dome suite when McCaffrey, a 5-foot-11 fellow Stanford alum who rose 37.5 inches in the 2017 NFL Combine's vertical-jump test, kangarooed off the carpet to send the team to a 21-17 lead.

Ten days earlier, Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan traded four draft picks for McCaffrey, liberating him from last-place Carolina.

It was an obvious declaration: Lynch believed McCaffrey could facilitate a Super Bowl run while helping to blunt injuries to several frontliners who are expected to return this season.

Know this: despite their recent ugly moments, the 49ers (4-4) can beat the NFC East-leading Eagles (7-0) and West-leading Seahawks (5-3) and any other team in the increasingly forgiving NFC.

Adding a healthy McCaffrey is like adding two players and increasing the coaching staff's IQ, given his versatility. He rushed for 94 yards (5.2) per carry. He passed for a 34-yard score after his run threat suckered a Rams defensive back. He caught eight passes for 55 yards. He lit fuses as a decoy.

Shanahan, not playing scared, rammed him into the line a few times but mostly tapped into his open-field prowess. McCaffrey appeared at shotgun running back, pistol I-back, conventional I-back, slot receiver and — setting up his TD catch — split end.

San Diego’s Fred Warner (Mission Hills) led the second-half shutout, sacking Rams QB Matthew Stafford and breaking up a pass. With Warner as their playcaller, the Niners have kept the Rams under 20 points six times within the eight-game, regular-season winning streak between West rivals.

University of San Diego alum Ross Dwelley joined the party, running uncovered for a 56-yard catch, leading to the final TD.

No point in flogging the Rams (3-4). They're far less talented than a year ago.

Squeezing two glasses of juice from half an orange, L.A. did well to take a 14-10 lead into the second half via coach Sean McVay’s clever, screen-heavy designs, Stafford outplaying Jimmy G, and receiver Allen Robinson winning favorable matchups created by Cooper Kupp and McVay.

For the Rams to overcome not only three indisputably subpar units — offensive line, running backs and tight end (where Tyler Higbee struggled with an injury, dealt by a Niners safety's clean, vicious hit) — they couldn’t afford Jalen Ramsey's two drops of Garoppolo passes or for McCaffrey’s third-quarter fumble to land in a Niner’s hands.

The only Super Bowl candidate that exited the Kroenke Dome was the one wearing red and gold and reveling in the new-car smell — a Ferrari with no warranty — at running back.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .