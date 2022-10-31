Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
CBJ asking residents to be aware during Bonnie Doon Drive blasting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Blasting is scheduled to take place in Blacktail Subdivision Thursday, November 3rd. Blasting will occur at Blacktail Subdivision in Bonnie Brae, at the top of Bonnie Doon Drive on Thursday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Bonnie Brae is located in North Douglas. CBJ asks the...
ktoo.org
Study looks at the return of tourism’s impact on whale stress levels
The pandemic offered a unique chance for scientists to sample stress levels in whales while there was minimal tourism activity in Juneau’s waters. Federal biologists took advantage and took samples in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, tourism was almost back to pre-pandemic levels, so samples taken this year will...
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Juneau sees cruise industry rebound in 2022
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been a busy season for the Port of Juneau. According to Juneau Port Director Carl Uchytil, the cruise industry was just shy of 100,000 passengers compared to the number of passengers seen during the 2019 cruise ship season. This year Juneau welcomed around 1.2 million people. On average all cruise ships that visited the port were at 74% capacity.
alaskapublic.org
‘You know who you are’: One Alaska adoptee on why ICWA matters
On Nov. 9, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear Haaland v. Brackeen — a case that has been recognized as the most prominent challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act since its creation in 1978. ICWA was established to grant tribal authority for adoptions of Native children...
kinyradio.com
Deadline is today to comment on new Forest Service recreation cabins
Proposed locations near Juneau marked with orange dots. All projects have a estimated start year of 2025. (Photo screencap.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several cabins in the Juneau area are being proposed as part of a Forest Service project to bring new cabins and repair existing ones throughout the Tongass and Chugach forests.
kinyradio.com
Weldon disappointed in city hall bond outcome, airs concerns with renovating current hall
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon does not see another city hall question coming before voters anytime soon. Weldon spoke to that on action line, she was asked for her reaction to the failed ballot prop to fund a new city hall. "I was disappointed. I thought we...
kinyradio.com
Update: JPD's investigation closed at Rainway Car Wash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This morning, JPD is investigating a death in the area of the Rainway Car Wash. Update 10/29: JPD worked with surrounding businesses to gather evidence and determine the cause of death, which was due to a gunshot. A firearm was located at the scene. JPD was...
kinyradio.com
Capital City Fire Rescue responds to valley fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue is on the scene on Wood Duck Avenue for a fire in a residential home. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. The adjacent neighbor of the same building was alerted by his dog of the fire and left the building.
kinyradio.com
Juneau sees its first snowfall
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Yesterday Juneau saw its first snow, but Juneau National Weather Service said the rest of the weekend will be heavy rain. Caleb Cravens, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Juneau, said what to expect this Halloween weekend. He said Juneau is set to see another storm.
Alice, The Resident Ghost of Juneau, Alaska
The female that roams the halls of the oldest hotel in Alaska is said to be that of the gold miner’s wife, Alice. Legend has it that the unfortunate woman was the wife of one gold miner. After he went off to seek gold, Alice was left behind and waited for her husband to return.
kinyradio.com
CCFR: No injuries in trailer park house fire, home total loss
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a trailer fire Wednesday morning, the Fire Marshal said there were no injuries reported, and that the home is a total loss. On Wednesday morning at approximately 8:40 am, CCFR was dispatched to Spruce wood Trailer Park in the Mendenhall...
