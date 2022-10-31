ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Residents in northern Japan were rattled Thursday morning by alarms blaring from mobile phones, radios and public loudspeakers after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile above its eastern waters, adding to a recent barrage of provocative weapons demonstrations that officials say may culminate with a nuclear test in coming weeks.
San Diego Union-Tribune

Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect

Australian police have offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland

