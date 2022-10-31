ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Empire Sports Media

Raptors show blueprint on how to stop Knicks villain Trae Young

The New York Knicks will be looking to arrest a two-game skid when they host rival Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. To do that, they must clip Trae Young’s wings. The Hawks’ star point guard has been feasting on the Knicks since after his rookie year. He has scored at least 20 points in his last nine meetings with the Knicks. Entering Wednesday’s game, Young is averaging 28.7 points on 43/38/84 shooting split with 3.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists against 3.4 turnovers versus the Knicks. He dropped 45 points in his last visit at the Garden — a 117-111 Atlanta win — that earned him more vitriol from the Knicks fans.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA Analysis Network

This Spurs-Warriors Trade Features Jakob Poeltl

Winning an NBA championship is hard. Defending one might be even harder. Malaise sets in. How could it not? You’ve already accomplished the ultimate goal. In all likelihood, you’re motivated to do it again – but you probably don’t quite feel the same hunger, either. On...
Empire Sports Media

Knicks’ Isaiah Hartenstein making larger than anticipated impact

Isaiah Hartenstein has quietly been a key piece for the Knicks early in the new season, averaging a career-high 9.2 PPG and 8 RPG and a little over an assist per game coming off of the bench through the team’s first six games. Hartenstein signed a 2-year, $16 million with New York in the offseason to serve as the backup center to Mitchell Robinson, who also signed a long-term contract this past offseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

