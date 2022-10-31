Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Scammed The Los Angeles Clippers: "Poor Clippers Fans Never Get To See Him Play."
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt one of the best players in the game if he's healthy. He is a two-way wing that can do almost anything on the basketball court, and he has proven that he can win a championship as the No. 1 option on a team. As...
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
The Knicks are miles behind the rest of the Eastern Conference
It is no secret that NBA success heavily relies on having a superstar. That’s the reason that the New York Knicks attempted to trade for superstar duo-guard and New York native Donovan Mitchell over the summer, but unfortunately, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to get a deal done for him before the Knicks could.
Knicks struggle to contain 3-pointers in shelling against the Cavs
The New York Knicks suffered their second consecutive loss on Sunday night, losing 121-108 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The story of the game was the Knicks’ problems with containing 3-point shots from Cleveland. The Cavaliers shot a barrage of long-distance shots against the Knicks, making a staggering 23 threes.
Mike Fratello: With Garland's return, you're blending two all stars on the Cavs roster
Mike Fratello joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss the state of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return, and how the Cavaliers can improve in their next match-up vs. Boston.
Raptors show blueprint on how to stop Knicks villain Trae Young
The New York Knicks will be looking to arrest a two-game skid when they host rival Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. To do that, they must clip Trae Young’s wings. The Hawks’ star point guard has been feasting on the Knicks since after his rookie year. He has scored at least 20 points in his last nine meetings with the Knicks. Entering Wednesday’s game, Young is averaging 28.7 points on 43/38/84 shooting split with 3.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists against 3.4 turnovers versus the Knicks. He dropped 45 points in his last visit at the Garden — a 117-111 Atlanta win — that earned him more vitriol from the Knicks fans.
Knicks squander 23-pt lead in deflating loss to Hawks
Shades of last season’s New York Knicks. The Knicks starters sputtered and could not sustain a 23-point lead as they fell prey to the Atlanta Hawks, 112-99, Wednesday night at the Madison Square Garden. It was their first home loss of the season and a third straight defeat in...
This Spurs-Warriors Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
Winning an NBA championship is hard. Defending one might be even harder. Malaise sets in. How could it not? You’ve already accomplished the ultimate goal. In all likelihood, you’re motivated to do it again – but you probably don’t quite feel the same hunger, either. On...
Knicks’ Isaiah Hartenstein making larger than anticipated impact
Isaiah Hartenstein has quietly been a key piece for the Knicks early in the new season, averaging a career-high 9.2 PPG and 8 RPG and a little over an assist per game coming off of the bench through the team’s first six games. Hartenstein signed a 2-year, $16 million with New York in the offseason to serve as the backup center to Mitchell Robinson, who also signed a long-term contract this past offseason.
NBA legends rip Nets star Kyrie Irving for promoting antisemitic film: He should have been suspended
NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal called Brooklyn Nets‘ star Kyrie Irving an ‘idiot’ while Reggie Miller is disappointed with the present-day players for not calling him out. Irving continued to enjoy playing even after doubling down on his promotion of a movie filled with...
Report: Nets’ Ben Simmons comes up in cursory trade talks
Ben Simmons has not found his groove yet with the Brooklyn Nets since his return from a long 470-day layoff. Simmons is back in street clothes again, missing the Nets’ last two games with left knee soreness this time. The 6-10 Australian playmaker is averaging 6.2 points, 7.2 assists,...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0