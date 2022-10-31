ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
NJ.com

What’s worse: Jets’ Zach Wilson’s interceptions vs. Patriots or his alarming explanation after the game?

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson put both of his hands on his all-black helmet as MetLife Stadium groaned collectively. It was late in the third quarter in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots – a more lopsided and disappointing setback than the final score suggested – and Wilson’s habit of improvising outside of the pocket while under pressure had just backfired with a horrendous interception.
NESN

This Block By ‘Incredible Hulk’ Jabrill Peppers Left Patriots In Awe

The New England Patriots’ longest punt return of the season to date came courtesy of Jabrill Peppers. No, Peppers didn’t do the actual returning, though he has returned both punts and kickoffs in his career. But his Richter-scale block on gunner Justin Hardee helped spring Marcus Jones for a 43-yard runback during Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the New York Jets.
NESN

Six Patriots Thoughts After Team’s Quiet NFL Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline was historically eventful. A record 10 trades were executed on deadline day alone, including ones involving Chase Claypool, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Hockenson and Calvin Ridley. But for the New England Patriots, it was just a quiet, standard Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, the Patriots...
NESN

Robert Saleh Criticizes Zach Wilson After Jets’ Loss To Patriots

Zach Wilson didn’t do the Jets any favors Sunday in their Week 8 matchup with the Patriots in the Meadowlands. Wilson arguably was the biggest reason why New York saw its win streak halted at four games. The sophomore quarterback only completed 48.8% of his passes and threw three interceptions in his team’s 22-17 loss to New England at MetLife Stadium. Two of those picks came on downright dreadful pass attempts that ended up in the arms of Patriots safety Devin McCourty.
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams

During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as a restricted free agent pending a team qualifying offer. Williams,...
NESN

How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice

Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
