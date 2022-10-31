Read full article on original website
Related
NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
Former Patriots: N’Keal Harry ‘an enforcer;’ Jarrett Stidham steps in at QB
It was a big week for familiar faces finally making it onto the field with new teams. N’Keal Harry, best known as a New England Patriots draft bust, scored his first touchdown with the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, Jarrett Stidham got his first extended action since he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
What’s worse: Jets’ Zach Wilson’s interceptions vs. Patriots or his alarming explanation after the game?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson put both of his hands on his all-black helmet as MetLife Stadium groaned collectively. It was late in the third quarter in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots – a more lopsided and disappointing setback than the final score suggested – and Wilson’s habit of improvising outside of the pocket while under pressure had just backfired with a horrendous interception.
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
Rex Ryan eats crow after pumping up the Jets to 'stomp' the Patriots
Rex Ryan predicted the New York Jets would “stomp” the “JV” New England Patriots before their game Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots won 22-17.
This Block By ‘Incredible Hulk’ Jabrill Peppers Left Patriots In Awe
The New England Patriots’ longest punt return of the season to date came courtesy of Jabrill Peppers. No, Peppers didn’t do the actual returning, though he has returned both punts and kickoffs in his career. But his Richter-scale block on gunner Justin Hardee helped spring Marcus Jones for a 43-yard runback during Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the New York Jets.
Six Patriots Thoughts After Team’s Quiet NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was historically eventful. A record 10 trades were executed on deadline day alone, including ones involving Chase Claypool, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Hockenson and Calvin Ridley. But for the New England Patriots, it was just a quiet, standard Tuesday. For the second consecutive year, the Patriots...
Robert Saleh Criticizes Zach Wilson After Jets’ Loss To Patriots
Zach Wilson didn’t do the Jets any favors Sunday in their Week 8 matchup with the Patriots in the Meadowlands. Wilson arguably was the biggest reason why New York saw its win streak halted at four games. The sophomore quarterback only completed 48.8% of his passes and threw three interceptions in his team’s 22-17 loss to New England at MetLife Stadium. Two of those picks came on downright dreadful pass attempts that ended up in the arms of Patriots safety Devin McCourty.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Has Another Great Quote About Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand will tell you he didn’t have his best game in his 2022-23 season debut last week when the Boston Bruins took on the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-1 win. But he certainly looked like his normal self after shaking off a bit of rust during his first shift.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams
During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as a restricted free agent pending a team qualifying offer. Williams,...
How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice
Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
