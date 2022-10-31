Zach Wilson didn’t do the Jets any favors Sunday in their Week 8 matchup with the Patriots in the Meadowlands. Wilson arguably was the biggest reason why New York saw its win streak halted at four games. The sophomore quarterback only completed 48.8% of his passes and threw three interceptions in his team’s 22-17 loss to New England at MetLife Stadium. Two of those picks came on downright dreadful pass attempts that ended up in the arms of Patriots safety Devin McCourty.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO