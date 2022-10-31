Read full article on original website
3 Expert Tips on How to Calculate Your Trip Cost for Travel Insurance
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When running a travel insurance quote online, you'll be asked for your trip cost. But what does that mean and how much should you insure under your travel insurance policy? According to the experts at. , trip cost means the total...
How to find the best travel insurance plans
Planning a vacation is already overwhelming – so, you may be inclined to skip travel insurance at checkout. But when an unforeseen event or incident occurs, you'll likely have even more stress without having an insurance policy in place. With travel insurance, you can potentially request up to 100%...
American Airlines will refund $7.5M to travelers for baggage fees
American Airlines has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from passengers who alleged they were wrongfully charged baggage fees.Five passengers filed a federal lawsuit against American in February 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas, where the airline is based. The customers claimed they were forced to pay bag fees at an airport counter even though the tickets they purchased online from the airline included free checked bags. One passenger paid the fee at the airport, then later requested a refund from American Airlines and was told no, according to the lawsuit. Airfares surge 50% as domestic and international travel...
Think the Energy Crisis Is Bad? Wait Until Next Winter
Jayanti is an Eastern Europe energy policy expert. She served for ten years as a U.S. diplomat, including as the Energy Chief at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine (2018-2020), and as international energy counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce (2020-2021). She is currently the Managing Director of Eney, a U.S.-Ukrainian decarbonization company.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
ABC7 Chicago
More travelers avoiding checking bags, according to new survey
More air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly. A September survey indicates that 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer. Of the 1,700 Americans in the Tripit survey, one in six said their luggage was lost or delayed. That tracks with...
The best airlines for holiday travel on points
If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
Is It Cheaper To Book Your Holiday Vacation in Advance or Last Minute?
Experts from all over the travel industry are bracing for a hectic holiday season. "Consumers are looking to make up for moments lost during the pandemic and travel more than ever before," said Lauren...
cntraveler.com
What to Know About the State Department's New Travel Advisories for Europe
Between pandemic outbreaks and unrest in much of the world, global travel inherently comes with more anxiety than before. On top of that, earlier in October, officials issued an updated U.S. State Department travel advisory for a slew of countries, ranging from Belize and Italy to South Africa and the U.K, putting them at a Level 2 status cautioning visitors to “exercise increased caution.”
8 things you need to know before traveling international for the first time
Traveling broadens the mind and drains your bank account—but it’s totally worth it. Even so, if you’ve never traveled outside your own country before or just put things on pause for the duration of the pandemic, your first international trip can be a bit intimidating. But don’t...
"No One Is Trying To Be Offensive — It's Just How We Are Culturally": People Are Sharing Societal Norms And Expectations That Travelers Should Know Before Visiting
Didn't realize doing this in Paris made me completely stand out as a tourist... Whenever you visit a new city or country, there are subtle yet important cultural norms and behaviors that, as an outsider, you might not be familiar with. So redditor u/AkselsArtHouse asked, "What should people know before traveling to your country?" I also combed through advice on r/Travel. Here are some responses from people all around the world.
Frontier is offering customers an 'all-you-can-fly' pass for unlimited travel coming in 2023, but only a few will be available
The pass will offer customers unlimited flights to all of Frontier's destinations for 12 months and "complete flexibility" on booking.
These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z
With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
ABC News
Experts share best times to book, airport hacks and more holiday travel insights
With less than a month until Thanksgiving and just under 60 days until Christmas, 'tis officially the season for holiday travel planning. Whether consumers are booking flights and hotels or need insight to save time and alleviate stress at the airport, travel experts shared their top tips and data with "Good Morning America" to help guide them toward the path of least resistance.
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
6 of the best credit cards for booking your spring break vacation
If you're planning on getting away for spring break this year, you'll want to make sure you're getting the most out of your travel credit card. Here are the cards to consider.
8 cost-saving tips for travelers in these trying economic times
Savvy travelers can find a way to travel well for less money by adjusting their strategies during this time of high inflation. These tips can help keep your travel budget in check.
travelawaits.com
9 Reasons Why Group Tours Are Perfect For Retirees, According To Industry Experts
Planning, organizing, and setting out on a new-to-you destination can be overwhelming. The popularity and diversity of group tours geared towards retirees are skyrocketing. They offer experiences from hiking, touring, and cruising that will fit a variety of travel budgets. I am a semi-retired travel writer and I love group...
AOL Corp
Travel expert: 'Strong amount of travel demand going into holiday season'
Americans are ready to travel again this holiday season with commercial airline travel up 17% worldwide in September. Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, recently told Yahoo Finance Live (video above) that travel is almost at a pre-COVID peak, especially before the holidays. "We are seeing a really, really...
