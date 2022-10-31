Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
KCRG.com
Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
Daily Iowan
UIHC sued by former employee, UI student
KCRG.com
‘I didn’t see it coming’: former Nordstrom employee on impact of layoff
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Nordstrom employee says the company’s mass layoff earlier this fall has made life more difficult. In September, Nordstrom announced it was laying off 231 people from its Cedar Rapids distribution center. 22-year-old Simone Baker was one of those affected. TV9 caught up...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council passes resolution opposing amendment to Iowa Amendment 1
The Iowa City City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing a measure that would loosen gun rights in the Iowa Constitution during Tuesday’s formal meeting. The council encouraged voters to vote against the measure during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The resolution echoes statements by the Johnson County Board...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools to offer program to increase trade jobs
The Iowa City Community School District high school students who enroll in the newly reinstated Architecture, Construction, and Engineering program after its 12-year abscence get hands-on learning experience — outside of the classroom. Students take class courses to do lab work and then move to real job sites to...
KCRG.com
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the past year, nearly 400 UI students reached out via text, phone call, and online chat. Each one needing someone to talk to about a range of mental health issues. It’s part of the Student Support and Crisis Line launched by UI and CommUnity Crisis Services just last year.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County expands criminal charge diversion program for minors
Johnson County is expanding a program that offers some minors who are facing charges alternate paths instead of Juvenile Court Services. The county received a $49,800 grant from the state that Iowa City-based nonprofit United Action for Youth will use to expand an existing pre-charge program by hiring a diversion coordinator.
KCRG.com
Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren
“There are so many people who are nonsmokers,” - lung cancer survivor shares story to raise awareness on causes. Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man they say shot someone today on the city's southwest side. Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election...
tspr.org
Utility assistance programs open to southeast Iowa residents
Financial assistance is available to help low-income residents in southeast Iowa afford their heating bills. The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin accepting applications on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Community Action of Southeast Iowa is helping residents in Lee, Des Moines, Henry, and Louisa counties apply through LIHEAP....
KCRG.com
Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
KCRG.com
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
KCRG.com
Local mobile home park owner says manufactured homes are still an affordable option
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
KCRG.com
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
Daily Iowan
Ask the Author | Ander Monson
Author Ander Monson founded Diagram, the third-oldest online literary magazine. Monson currently lives in Tucson, Arizona, and teaches at the University of Arizona. He received his bachelor’s degree from Knox College, his masters from Iowa State University, and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Alabama. Monson will read from his new book “Predator” on Thursday at FilmScene in Iowa City. Before his reading, FilmScene will screen the 1987 movie “Predator.”
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
Daily Iowan
UI and Frogman’s Print Workshops to present acclaimed summer printmaking workshop
This summer, the University of Iowa and Frogman’s Print workshop will open printmaking classes to the public at the UI Visual Arts Building. Frogman’s Print Workshops will teach stone lithography, book structures, and wood engraving through its first two-week summer intensive in Iowa City from July 1-14, 2023.
Daily Iowan
Maria Sanchez appointed as UI Department of Public Safety’s second community outreach officer
Officer Maria Sanchez has been appointed as the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety’s second community outreach officer. According to a UI Department of Public Safety Q&A with Sanchez, she joined the department in 2018 as a patrol officer and started her new position this fall. Sanchez is...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Iowa City Moms Return to Host Halloween Bash
After a 2 year pandemic break, the Iowa City Moms organization hosted their 8th annual Halloween Bash for kids of all ages. DITV News Reporter Davi Consuelos was on the scene.
