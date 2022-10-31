Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Two teens arrested in the killing of a 20-year-old man in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – The Moses Lake Police department have taken two teens into custody for the killing of a 20-year-old man on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. As this was a targeting incident, there is no...
Moses Lake PD arrests two teenage suspect from weekend homicide
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. The firearm used to kill the 20-year-old man has been recovered by authorities. The man died on the scene. A 17-year-old boy...
FOX 28 Spokane
Adams County Sheriff’s Offices searches for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. – Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in connection to multiple incidents, including an alleged attempted bombing on Wednesday. ACSO said they believe Nicholas Romero-Rivera may have left an explosive device in the front...
ifiberone.com
One home destroyed, second home damaged in Monday night fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — One home was destroyed and a neighboring home damaged in a Monday night fire in Moses Lake. Moses Lake firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Peninsula Drive. Crews arrived to a single-family home fully-involved, with flames coming through the roof, according to Moses Lake Fire Marshal Derek Beach.
ifiberone.com
One person killed in Sunday morning house fire near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - One person was killed in a Sunday morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded just after 8 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the Harvest Manor mobile home park on Airway Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a manufactured home fully-involved in flames.
nbcrightnow.com
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
K-9 Sinks Teeth Into Highly-Sought Suspect in Grant County
The suspect had a laundry list of crimes he was wanted for, at least six. Grant County K-9 subdues suspect, has to be treated for 'contact' wounds. A wanted suspect in Grant County was apprehended after he decided to 'test' one of the Grant County Sheriff's Department K-9's. Deputies and...
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
KEPR
String of violent crime over weekend; county leaders working to reduce gang violence
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Police responded to a series of violent events over the weekend; two shootings and a homicide investigation now underway in Kennewick. Friday night Police said one man was shot in the leg with a rifle outside a busy shopping center near Columbia Center Blvd. Officers...
New Chipotle location opening in Pasco with area’s first drive-through
PASCO, Wash. — You’ve heard of the popular Mexican food chain ‘Chipotle,’ but have you heard of riding up to the ‘Chipotlane?’ For the first time ever, Franklin County is getting a drive-through Chipotle location, and it launches on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson representing the new Chipotle location at 5326 N 68 Rd confirmed that this is the first time...
Drop box watchers seen in Tri-Cities. What they can — and can’t — do under WA law
Benton County election officials urging voters to get ballots in sooner rather than later.
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
KREM
Tuesday night brings "Kansas Tiebreaker" to determine 2A league champion
West Valley won the 2A league title with a 7-6 victory over Clarkston. Meanwhile, Hanford knocked out Lewis and Clark with a 29-15 victory.
1st freeze of fall forecast in Tri-Cities. Travelers to see mountain snow
A winter weather advisory is issued for I-84 through the Blue Mountains.
spokanepublicradio.org
High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
Yakima Herald Republic
Private lands hunting program offers potential for more opportunities
ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season. Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Bracing for First Hard Freeze of Season
After nearly six weeks of above average temperatures to start the fall season, it looks like the usual chill of mid-autumn will finally be settling into the region by the middle of this week. Meteorologist Greg Koch with the National Service office in Spokane says the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia...
ifiberone.com
Teamsters Union votes to end strike with local beverage distributor, sending dozens back to work
EAST WENATCHEE - About 60 local workers returned to their jobs at Swire Coca-Cola in north central Washington on Monday after spending a little over two weeks on strike. With warehouses in East Wenatchee, Omak and Moses Lake, Swire distributes Coca-Cola products to store across north central Washington. Drivers, merchandisers...
kpq.com
Drag Queen Storytime Draws Hundreds Despite Initial Community Backlash
Hundreds of people came to support YWCA’s storytime event, which had local drag queen, Connie Hung, come read elementary school books to children Saturday. The event was originally going to be at Pybus Public Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, Pybus Public Market General Manager Travis Hornby released a statement detailing the calls, emails, and messages they received, attacking them for being venue space for the event.
