Moses Lake, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Two teens arrested in the killing of a 20-year-old man in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – The Moses Lake Police department have taken two teens into custody for the killing of a 20-year-old man on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. As this was a targeting incident, there is no...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moses Lake PD arrests two teenage suspect from weekend homicide

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. The firearm used to kill the 20-year-old man has been recovered by authorities. The man died on the scene. A 17-year-old boy...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

One home destroyed, second home damaged in Monday night fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — One home was destroyed and a neighboring home damaged in a Monday night fire in Moses Lake. Moses Lake firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Peninsula Drive. Crews arrived to a single-family home fully-involved, with flames coming through the roof, according to Moses Lake Fire Marshal Derek Beach.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

One person killed in Sunday morning house fire near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - One person was killed in a Sunday morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded just after 8 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the Harvest Manor mobile home park on Airway Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a manufactured home fully-involved in flames.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

New Chipotle location opening in Pasco with area’s first drive-through

PASCO, Wash. — You’ve heard of the popular Mexican food chain ‘Chipotle,’ but have you heard of riding up to the ‘Chipotlane?’ For the first time ever, Franklin County is getting a drive-through Chipotle location, and it launches on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson representing the new Chipotle location at 5326 N 68 Rd confirmed that this is the first time...
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Private lands hunting program offers potential for more opportunities

ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season. Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Bracing for First Hard Freeze of Season

After nearly six weeks of above average temperatures to start the fall season, it looks like the usual chill of mid-autumn will finally be settling into the region by the middle of this week. Meteorologist Greg Koch with the National Service office in Spokane says the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Drag Queen Storytime Draws Hundreds Despite Initial Community Backlash

Hundreds of people came to support YWCA’s storytime event, which had local drag queen, Connie Hung, come read elementary school books to children Saturday. The event was originally going to be at Pybus Public Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, Pybus Public Market General Manager Travis Hornby released a statement detailing the calls, emails, and messages they received, attacking them for being venue space for the event.
WENATCHEE, WA

