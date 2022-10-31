ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jordan Davis Potentially Out for Several Weeks

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vLio_0isWmxhg00

Former Georgia Bulldog and current Philadelphia Eagle Jordan Davis could be sidelined for several weeks after an ankle injury.

Jordan Davis could potentially miss several weeks for the Philadelphia Eagles due to an ankle injury during their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers today. Davis has been one of the league's best rookies this season and his injury could be a big loss for the Eagles.

The initial injury exam showed that Davis suffered from what appears to be a high ankle sprain which typically keeps players sidelined for about 4-6 weeks. Davis will have an MRI done on his ankle later this week to determine the actual severity of the injury and the team will have a better idea of a probable return date for their star rookie defensive lineman.

It was also reported that Davis was seen moving around in the locker room after the game on crutches with a walking boot on his right foot. Davis was carted off to the locker room during the game after the injury occurred.

Much like many other former Bulldogs, Davis has quickly become one of the hottest rookies in the NFL this year . He has seen limited action this year averaging right around 20 defensive snaps per game but he has made his opportunities count.

Tough break for the former Bulldog as he was making a solid first impression during his rookie campaign. However, the Eagles still remain undefeated and are in a prime spot to be a participant in post-season football, so Davis should be able to return for the NFL playoffs start up.

AUBURN, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

