Gallatin, TN

Two brought to hospital, suspect found after shooting at Gallatin apartment complex

By Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police spent Sunday evening at the scene of a shooting in Gallatin that sent two people to the hospital.

Gallatin Police Chief Donald Bandy told News 2 the incident took place around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Chapel Ridge apartment complex along Airport Road.

Authorities reported that an adult and a minor were injured in the shooting.

In addition, police said they tracked down the suspect, who had stab wounds.

The three individuals’ injuries are reportedly all non-life-threatening.

According to Bandy, the shooting is still part of an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313 .

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WKRN News 2

