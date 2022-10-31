Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
NOLA.com
The Saints are signing a veteran quarterback to their practice squad
A day after releasing one quarterback from their practice squad, the New Orleans Saints found a replacement. The Saints are signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad to take the spot previously held by Jake Luton. Hundley was a fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Joe Buck & Troy Aikman’s Halloween costumes
It’s Halloween and everyone’s wearing costumes. ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast crew is no exception and Joe Buck and Troy Aikman decided to pay a fun homage and sport a terrific pair of costumes. Buck and Aikman were seen at the top of the telecast for the...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
NOLA.com
Saints waived 1, released 2 players Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints processed three transactions Tuesday. Cornerback Bryce Thompson was waived, while quarterback Jake Luton and defensive back Jordan Brown were released. Thompson appeared in the past four games for the Saints. He was credited with two assisted tackles during the Saints’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 20. Thompson also played in two games for the Saints in 2021 but did not record any stats.
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Yardbarker
Should The Las Vegas Raiders Make 2023’s Derek Carr Payment?
On the heels of an embarrassing 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-5 and once again sinking like a rudderless ship. In the offseason, Derek Carr received a generous contract extension and a raise. Has he earned it this season? Is he worth $34.87M in 2023, $43.87M in 2024, and $43.17M in 2025 in the coming seasons? This is the decision facing general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.
Trey Wingo: The way they played Kareem Hunt last night is an indication that what they wanted from him, no one came close
Trey Wingo on why Kareem Hunt might stick around in Cleveland for the rest of the season based on the amount of carries he had against the Bengals. Thoughts on Jacoby Brissett’s play and why Joe Burrow was not pulled from the game.
Albany Herald
Buccaneers Legend Wants Devin White's Captain Privileges Taken Away
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Or many of them, potentially.
Yardbarker
Broncos losers in Bradley Chubb deal?
Despite getting a hearty portion of players and draft picks, the Denver Broncos still received the small potatoes in the Bradley Chubb deal. Denver traded Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Miami for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick and running back Chase Edmonds. That sounds like a haul, but these assets won't push them back into AFC West contention.
Yardbarker
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dead at 38
Zimmer worked on his father’s staff as a defensive assistant in Minnesota from 2014-2021 when Mike was fired. He had been working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season. Adam was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Bengals in 2013. He worked for the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints prior to that.
NOLA.com
Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'
Much of the talk surrounding the Saints in the last couple days centered on the team as potential sellers ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Before he went off for a three-touchdown day, Alvin Kamara was the subject of trade rumors. And though they were precisely that — rumors — the idea was still that the Saints, then at 2-5, might be looking to off-load some of their players to rebuild their stock of future assets.
Yardbarker
Tim Brown Believes ‘Something Ain’t Right’ After Blowout Loss To Saints
After an encouraging win over the Houston Texans last week, the Las Vegas Raiders looked like they might be turning the corner. But after an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints, a lot of questions are arising, and one Raiders legend, in particular, feels that something needs to happen.
Yardbarker
With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, could Deion Sanders be in?
Deion Sanders showed this past weekend when Jackson State hosted "College Gameday" the type of energy he brings anywhere he goes. He's the type of coach that would immediately bring excitement to a program that is somehow more dysfunctional than Texas A&M. With Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference in...
NFL Analysis Network
Los Angeles Rams Open To Trading Veteran WR Allen Robinson II?
The 2022 season has been a difficult one for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. They have struggled to find consistency in any facet of the game, as they are 3-4 after losing to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. That was their third loss in the last four...
Yardbarker
Raiders Embarrassed, Shutout By Saints – Season Officially On The Brink
That’s how Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels began his press conference following his team’s humiliating 24-0 defeat at the hands of the Saints. But as I heard him say it, I couldn’t help but wonder…. Are they?. This is the same team that trailed the...
Yardbarker
The Nets Receive Troubling News About A Vital Star
No one, even the most die-hard fans, will say the Brooklyn Nets are doing well so far in the 2022-23 season. The team has won only a single game. They have come close multiple times but close doesn’t count in the NBA and the Nets are struggling to secure much success.
