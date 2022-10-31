Peabody woman facing charges after rollover crash in New Hampshire

SEABROOK, N.H. -- A Peabody woman is facing charges after she crashed her car in Seabrook, New Hampshire. It happened on I-95 South at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, 30-year-old Samantha Famolare's car went off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail, rolled over, and came to rest in the median.

Famolare was allegedly speeding and driving with a suspended license.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be charged at a later date.