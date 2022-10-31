ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook, NH

Peabody woman facing charges after rollover crash in New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lvJo_0isWmReY00

SEABROOK, N.H. -- A Peabody woman is facing charges after she crashed her car in Seabrook, New Hampshire. It happened on I-95 South at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, 30-year-old Samantha Famolare's car went off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail, rolled over, and came to rest in the median.

Famolare was allegedly speeding and driving with a suspended license.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be charged at a later date.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Woman dies after ‘serious medical episode’ causes crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode” while driving, according to Franklin Police. At about 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin Police and Fire responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a Kia SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
FRANKLIN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman suffered ‘serious medical episode’ before deadly 3-vehicle crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman has died after suffering a “serious medical episode’” while driving on Tuesday afternoon, according to Franklin Police. Police responded to a three-car accident at the intersection of West Central Street and Union Street just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation determined that a Toyota Highlander was stopped at a red light and a Chevy Equinox was stopped behind it when a KIA SUV rear-ended the Chevy, which then hit the Highlander.
FRANKLIN, MA
CBS Boston

Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car

SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss. 
SALEM, NH
CBS Boston

Child seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Acton

ACTON - A 13-year-old was seriously injured in a hit and run crash in Acton Wednesday night. Police said the child was crossing Great Road in a crosswalk when they were hit at about 6:15 p.m. The victim was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter. Police are looking for a black sedan, possibly a Nissan, that fled the scene. The crash remains under investigation.  
ACTON, MA
WMUR.com

Pregnant cow shot, killed on Weare farm

WEARE, N.H. — A family in Weare is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was...
WEARE, NH
whdh.com

Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
HUDSON, NH
CBS Boston

Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run

METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
METHUEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM

A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

14-year-old Concord girl last seen alive 33 years ago

CONCORD, N.H. — The case of a 14-year-old Concord teenager who has not been seen alive in 33 years was likely the victim of a homicide, and the case has not yet been solved. Sonya Moore was last seen on Nov. 2, 1989 when she left her home on Summer Street in Concord.
CONCORD, NH
nbcboston.com

Crossing Guard Hit by Car Near New Hampshire High School

A crossing guard was hit by a car near Alrirne High School in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Police said the crossing guard, a 65-year-old man, was knocked to the ground when he was hit by the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 102. His injuries did not appear serious, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
HUDSON, NH
NECN

Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH

A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Baby found safe after reported kidnapping at South Station

BOSTON - A man is in custody after an alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station in Boston Wednesday night. Transit Police said an adult male relative of the infant "forcefully removed" him from his mother and fled. Police first put out an alert about the "possible kidnapping" at about 8:30 p.m. Police originally said they were looking for a 2003 red Chevrolet Suburban that may have been headed south towards Providence. The vehicle was found on Fellsway West in Medford at about 9:00 p.m. The baby is being evaluated by EMS but appears unharmed.It is unclear what charges the man may be facing. No other information has been released. 
BOSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap

A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Police seek information on man married to "Lady of the Dunes"

BOSTON - Police investigating the homicide of the "Lady of the Dunes" in Provincetown are seeking information about a man she was married to. On Monday, FBI investigators revealed the identity of the woman found dead in the Provincetown dunes in July 1974 as Ruth Marie Terry. State Police believe she married Guy Rockwell Muldavin months before her body was found. Muldavin, a white male, is now dead. He was also known to use the names of Raoul Guy Rockwell and Guy Muldavin Rockwell. Muldavin was born on October 27, 1923.State Police also learned the victim went by other names including Teri Marie Vizina and Teri Shannon. Anyone who has information about their whereabouts in 1973 and 1974 are asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE. The identity of the "Lady of the Dunes" was a mystery for close to 50 years until investigators used genetic genealogical testing.  
PROVINCETOWN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

19-year old Massachusetts man pulled over by New Hampshire State Police going 121 mph

“On Saturday, October 29, 2022, #Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit concentrated on reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior on Interstate 95. At approximately 7:25 AM, Trooper First Class Ball observed a black BMW coupe traveling at 121mph along I-95 South in Greenland. Trooper First Class Ball radioed to Trooper First Class LaPointe who was also in the area.
GREENLAND, NH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy