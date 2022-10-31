ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

The Salvation Army of North Texas officially launches Christmas programming

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) — This holiday season, The Salvation Army of North Texas is showing that love exists beyond the most difficult situations. Thousands are facing greater hardship than ever before with the impacts of inflation, rising evictions, and lingering effects of the pandemic. North Texans experiencing poverty and homelessness are living in survival mode trying to pay for rising rent, increased food costs, childcare, and more.
ROCKWALL, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Bright Lights On Display At Texas Drive-Thru Christmas Light Parks

The opening lyric of 'Deep In The Heart Of Texas' goes, "The stars at night are big and bright, (clap four times in your head!) deep in the heart of Texas," and at Christmas time those stars are accompanied by millions of twinkling Christmas lights. Millions of Christmas lights will soon be adorning the eves on our Texas homes, businesses, and landscaping and shining bright just like the stars over Texas.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott & HHSC Extend Emergency SNAP Benefits for November

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "Because of the emergency SNAP benefits provided by HHSC, millions of Texans have access to nutritious food for themselves and their families," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas continues providing the assistance and support needed to help Texans stay healthy and take care of…
TEXAS STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Donate your leftover Halloween candy to a great cause

IRVING, Texas - If you are looking to beat temptation and get rid of your Halloween candy, there are better things to do than just throw it away. Porter's Army Navy in Irving is asking families to bring in any leftover candy to be sent to troops overseas. You can...
IRVING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Once a Small Ranching Community, Cresson Stands on the Brink of a Boom

Diane Miles has lived on a ranch in Cresson since 1955, when she moved with her husband to the property owned by his family. She remembers the days when Cresson was a “real ranch community.” After feeding their cattle in the morning, the ranchers went to the grocery store to pick up their mail, drink coffee and tell stories. The tight-knit residents worked together each year to make sure everyone got their cattle loaded on railcars to be shipped to feedlots.
CRESSON, TX
Richard Scott

$2,900 per month could soon hit Texas residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.
TEXAS STATE
buffalonynews.net

Soulman's Bar-B-Que Seventh Annual Thanksgiveaway Helps North Texas Families in Need

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / For the seventh consecutive year, the Soulman's Bar-B-Que Thanksgiveaway is back in North Texas to help families in need during this holiday season. Each family selected through the online nomination system will receive a Thanksgiving family meal including a bone-in hickory smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, dinner rolls, and cranberry sauce.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy