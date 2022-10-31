Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.

Read full article on original website
Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers
Two Nebraska meat processors are among the first to receive grants — including nearly $20 million awarded to an Omaha packer — that respond to President Joe Biden’s plan to expand capacity of smaller, independent meat and poultry plants. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was at Greater Omaha Packing Co. on Wednesday to announce the […] The post Two Nebraska plants get a chunk of $73 million awarded by USDA to boost smaller meatpackers appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election preview: Jim Pillen centers on conservative government, jobs for Nebraska kids
Jim Pillen is focused on providing conservative, less costly government if he is elected governor, along with centering on workforce development and proposing a dramatic change in the distribution of state aid to public schools. Riding atop all of that is a determination to "keep our kids here" by providing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
In response to Nebraska customers, Black Hills plans to offer offset program
In what it says is a response to interest from customers, Black Hills Energy on Wednesday announced plans to offer a voluntary renewable natural gas and carbon offset program for residential and small-business customers. The program, which the company hopes to start next year, would allow customers to purchase monthly...
klkntv.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska’s groundwater are on the rise
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Known as the breadbasket of the world, the fertile soils of Nebraska and other Midwest states feed millions of Americans. But growing crops here often requires fertilizers, which often end up in our water. For more than 40 years, levels of nitrates in Nebraska’s groundwater...
klkntv.com
Two endangered whooping cranes spotted in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two of the fewer than 600 whooping cranes left in the wild have been spotted in Nebraska’s Kissinger Wildlife Management Property, prompting the closure of the area. Whooping cranes migrate through the Sandhills in the fall and the spring while traveling between northern Alberta...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska mountain lion’s journey comes to an end in Indiana
The Nebraska-born mountain lion rolled into its new Indiana home Friday afternoon like a rock star — with an entourage. Three Illinois conservation officers. An Illinois state biologist. Two federal hunters. “He was brought here by quite a caravan,” said Joe Taft, founder of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center...
klkntv.com
Experts fear Mexico’s GMO corn ban could hurt Nebraska farmers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Experts at a UNL conference on trade raised alarm on Wednesday about how a trade dispute with Mexico could affect Nebraska farmers. Christine McDaniel, senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center, said the changing patterns of global trade could hurt the U.S. economy over the next few years.
KETV.com
New: Pillen raises 21-times more than Blood in Nebraska governor's race
OMAHA, Neb. — Republican candidate for Nebraska governor Jim Pillen has outraised Democratic candidate Carol Blood by more than $10 million, according to thelatest election filings released on Tuesday. For this entire election cycle, Pillen has raised $11,160,914 compared to Blood's $514,596. According to the data, Pillen raised more...
klkntv.com
Rural Nebraska fire department warns that wildfire risk is not over
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As Nebraska heads into winter, the Red Willow Western Rural Fire Department is asking farmers to be prepared for more fires. This comes just after it was called to a field fire Monday afternoon. The fire south of McCook was quickly knocked down before it...
kbia.org
The fight over abortion rights goes local as opponents work to ban the procedure town by town
Willey is a tiny town in west-central Iowa. It doesn’t have an abortion clinic, and it’s at least an hour drive to the nearest provider. But last May, the village banned most abortions within its limits. Mayor Kristin Nehring said people broke out into prayers and applause when...
KETV.com
Nebraska's high court hears battle over blue jeans
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Much ado about denim as a dispute over a change in dress code at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services makes it all the way to the state supreme court. A couple of dozen state employee union members dressed in jeans and flip...
News Channel Nebraska
Governor names box turtle Nebraska's reptile
GRETNA – Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile during a ceremony hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) at Schramm Education Center. Monica Macoubrie, wildlife specialist with NGPC, led a live turtle exploration activity for students following the Governor’s proclamation.
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah treasurer warns lawmakers of looming recession, ESG challenges
(The Center Square) - Utah's finances are in great financial shape now, but a possible recession could prompt the need for some belt-tightening, Treasurer Marlo Oaks said in a report. House Bill 82, passed by Utah lawmakers in March, requires the state treasurer to release a report on debt affordability...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
klkntv.com
Nebraska education official says senator’s claim about public comment is false
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska senator is claiming that the State Board of Education “abruptly canceled” the public comment period at its next meeting. But that is untrue, according to Nebraska Department of Education spokesman David Jespersen. State Sen. Dave Murman released a statement Tuesday on...
doniphanherald.com
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
