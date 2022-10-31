Read full article on original website
Genshin Impact Version 3.3 releases the long-awaited Scaramouche as a playable character in the form of Wanderer. He will, of course, come with a 5-star signature weapon. A free 4-star Sword seems to be on the cards for this update, too. Genshin Impact 3.3 New Weapons Tullaytullah’s Remembrance – 5* Catalyst Base ATK: 47.54 – […] The post Genshin Impact Version 3.3 has Two New Weapons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
