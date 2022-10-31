Read full article on original website
Suspect charged in weekend shooting death of 22-year-old man in Montgomery
A suspect was arrested this morning in connection with a weekend homicide in Montgomery. Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, said Montgomery police Sgt. Tina McGriff. Jones was fatally shot about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to the hospital...
Troy Police Investigating Shooting at Gas Station
Troy police say a person has been shot at a gas station and is undergoing treatment. Police say at about 2:20PM. they were called to the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch Street. Officers say they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. His name and age haven’t been released.
Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing
A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed. Police say at about 7:40PM last night, they were called to an area around East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. That’s where they say a male victim was hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim’s name and...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery after 22-year-old man fatally shot
Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 22-year-old man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Police and fire medics responded to a local hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on a call of a person shot, said Montgomery police Sgt. Tina McGriff. Authorities found an adult male,...
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Homicide Victim
Montgomery police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting. Police say 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. He was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. That’s where officers were called. Police have released...
Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
Man Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a man has died after being shot. Police say at about 8:50PM Monday, they were called to the 2400 block of Meadowridge Lane. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police have released no other information.
Millbrook Walmart Theft Suspect in Custody after Search
Millbrook police say a man suspected of theft at the city’s Walmart is now in custody after a search that involved tips from the public. Police say at about 12:55 this afternoon, they were called to a theft in progress at the store. Officers say they were told that the suspect had run across Highway 14 toward Camp Grandview Road. Police say he was spotted running into the woods, so they set up a perimeter.
Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy
Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville
Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.
One Person Killed in Montgomery Wreck
Montgomery police say one person was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday morning. Police say at about 8:00AM, they responded to the wreck, which was in the area of Northern Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard. That’s where they found the driver, who suffered fatal injuries. The person’s name hasn’t been...
The Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Annual Halloween Spooktacular
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office held their annual Halloween Spooktacular tonight at Garrett Coliseum. Families from across the river region came out for the drive through trick or treating event. Law enforcement from both the Montgomery Sheriff Department and the Montgomery Police department along with community members from across the area joined together to make this year’s event one for the record books.
Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Montgomery Police seeking identity of retail theft suspect
The Montgomery Police department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of a retail theft on Oct. 21. The crime happened at around 11 a.m. at the 1000 block of Eastdale Mall. "The suspect entered the business during regular operating hours, requested to see an item from...
UPDATE: Reward Increased in Attempt to Solve Man’s Murder in Montgomery
The reward now stands at $2,500 for information that will help solve the murder of a man at a Montgomery apartment complex. 24-year-old Adarius Felder was shot and killed Friday, September 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, which is in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has...
