Montgomery, AL

alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a recent homicide. Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Ardarius Jackson of Montgomery with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery. Police say Jones was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Troy Police Investigating Shooting at Gas Station

Troy police say a person has been shot at a gas station and is undergoing treatment. Police say at about 2:20PM. they were called to the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch Street. Officers say they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. His name and age haven’t been released.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed. Police say at about 7:40PM last night, they were called to an area around East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. That’s where they say a male victim was hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim’s name and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Person shot at Troy gas station, police say

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Homicide Victim

Montgomery police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting. Police say 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. He was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. That’s where officers were called. Police have released...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a man has died after being shot. Police say at about 8:50PM Monday, they were called to the 2400 block of Meadowridge Lane. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police have released no other information.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting. Police and fire medics responded to an area hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. At the hospital, police found that 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Millbrook Walmart Theft Suspect in Custody after Search

Millbrook police say a man suspected of theft at the city’s Walmart is now in custody after a search that involved tips from the public. Police say at about 12:55 this afternoon, they were called to a theft in progress at the store. Officers say they were told that the suspect had run across Highway 14 toward Camp Grandview Road. Police say he was spotted running into the woods, so they set up a perimeter.
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy

Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville

Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

One Person Killed in Montgomery Wreck

Montgomery police say one person was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday morning. Police say at about 8:00AM, they responded to the wreck, which was in the area of Northern Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard. That’s where they found the driver, who suffered fatal injuries. The person’s name hasn’t been...
alabamanews.net

The Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Annual Halloween Spooktacular

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office held their annual Halloween Spooktacular tonight at Garrett Coliseum. Families from across the river region came out for the drive through trick or treating event. Law enforcement from both the Montgomery Sheriff Department and the Montgomery Police department along with community members from across the area joined together to make this year’s event one for the record books.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash

A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Montgomery Police seeking identity of retail theft suspect

The Montgomery Police department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect of a retail theft on Oct. 21. The crime happened at around 11 a.m. at the 1000 block of Eastdale Mall. "The suspect entered the business during regular operating hours, requested to see an item from...

