Millbrook police say a man suspected of theft at the city’s Walmart is now in custody after a search that involved tips from the public. Police say at about 12:55 this afternoon, they were called to a theft in progress at the store. Officers say they were told that the suspect had run across Highway 14 toward Camp Grandview Road. Police say he was spotted running into the woods, so they set up a perimeter.

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO