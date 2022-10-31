ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

HyVee Team of the Week: Mill Valley Boys Soccer

By Sean McDowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maTe4_0isWl6Tz00

SHAWNEE, Ks. — Soccer hopes are high at one Johnson County high school.

Mill Valley (14-1-1) has never won a Kansas state soccer championship, but the highly-ranked Jaguars are still alive in the KSHSAA boys soccer postseason.

One might laugh that defensive behavior is common at Mill Valley. So far, the Jags have won 14 of their 16 matches for the year, earning them the number three spot in this year’s final regular season Kansas State Soccer Coaches Association poll.

“We don’t like to give up goals,” Jason Pendleton, Mill Valley’s second-year coach said. “We would prefer a shutout.”

All coaches would agree with that, but Pendleton, who formerly coached at Blue Valley Southwest, puts a sharp focus on keeping the ball near the opponent’s goal, and making key stops at and near the net. It’s given the Jags eight shutout wins and potentially more.

“I think we are minimizing — or have, for the most part — minimized opponents opportunities against us in the final third. When we’re on, we’re tough to break down,” Pendleton said.

Mill Valley High School has never won a Kansas state boys soccer championship, and its players believe in the mission they’re given.

“Everyone works hard. The chemistry between everyone is good. There’s no hate on this team. Everyone works for each other,” Dylan Ashford, Jaguars Striker, said.

“Going all the way to state. That’s the end goal. As a team, I hope we can stay focused until the end.  Sometimes, you can lose focus, but overall, I think we’re going to be pretty well through,” Owen Peachee, Jaguars Centerback, said.

The Jaguars are earning the attention they’re getting as well. MaxPreps ranks them in the top 70 boys soccer teams in the nation, and the third best team in the Sunflower State, but the kind of attention they really crave is the kind you get when you hoist a state championship trophy to call your own.

The Kansas State Soccer Tournament begins on Tuesday for Mill Valley, when the Jaguars meet Shawnee Mission East for a trip to the state Class 6-A Semifinals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluevalleypost.com

St. Thomas Aquinas takes home Kansas state volleyball title

The St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ volleyball endured a tense championship match against a fellow Johnson County private school to take home the Kansas Class 5A state title over the weekend. What happened: The championship match came down to a third and deciding set between Aquinas and St. James Academy...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy