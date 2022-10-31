Earlier today, at 4:57 p.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Hugo’s (1750 32nd Ave South). The victim’s vehicle was driven by Adam Weshnevski, an 18-year-old resident of Grand Forks. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Initial investigation indicates the victim’s vehicle was traveling east on 32nd Ave South from the 2000 block. The vehicle crossed the center median into oncoming traffic, struck the berm, and then a tree. Upon hitting the tree, the vehicle rolled and came to a final resting position in the Hugo’s parking lot. Mr. Weshnevski was transported via ambulance to Altru, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This is still an active investigation, and at this time, no citations have been issued.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO