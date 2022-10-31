Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
GF crash still under investigation
Grand Forks police continue to investigate a Sunday rollover crash on 32nd Avenue South. An 18-year old Grand Forks resident crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic before striking the berm and a tree. The driver was identified as Adam Washnevski. He was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued at last report.
trfradio.com
Two Cited Following Two Vehicle Accident
No injuries reported in a two vehicle accident early Monday morning in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Richard Eckstein of Thief River Falls failed to yield while northbound on Highway 32. Officials say the 2016 Ford he was driving was turning west on to Greenwood Street when it collided with a 2012 Chrysler driven by Kayla M Berg of Roseau, 33, who was southbound on Highway 32.
valleynewslive.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN HUGO’S PARKING LOT
Earlier today, at 4:57 p.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Hugo’s (1750 32nd Ave South). The victim’s vehicle was driven by Adam Weshnevski, an 18-year-old resident of Grand Forks. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Initial investigation indicates the victim’s vehicle was traveling east on 32nd Ave South from the 2000 block. The vehicle crossed the center median into oncoming traffic, struck the berm, and then a tree. Upon hitting the tree, the vehicle rolled and came to a final resting position in the Hugo’s parking lot. Mr. Weshnevski was transported via ambulance to Altru, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This is still an active investigation, and at this time, no citations have been issued.
Grand Forks man fatally shoots mother, takes own life
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks woman shot by her adult son before he took his own life has died of her injuries, according to police. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died at Altru Hospital days after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head. According […]
kvrr.com
Mother Shot By Son In Grand Forks Last Week, Dies of Her Injuries
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A mother who was shot by her own son last week in Grand Forks has died. Police say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died of her injuries at Altru. They say it appears her son, 21-year-old Tyler Harrison, shot his mother numerous times on Wednesday morning before shooting himself in the head in the driveway.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks mother dies after being shot by son
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Grand Forks Police Department said Monday, the woman shot by her 21-year-old son has died of her injuries. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison was taken to Altru for medical treatment after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head.
kfgo.com
Weekend law enforcement push in downtown Fargo, arrests and citations
FARGO (KFGO) – Increased law enforcement presence in downtown Fargo Saturday night and early Sunday led to several arrests and dozens of citations. It was a multi-agency downtown patrol involving Fargo Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and K-9 units. The Highway Patrol aircraft was also used during the enforcement effort.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE 1200 BLOCK OF S. 9TH STREET FOR STORM SEWER LINE REPAIR
Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing the 1200 blk. of S. 9th St. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to repair a storm sewer line that was damaged during a watermain replacement project this summer. The closure on S. 9th St. will be in place for seven to ten days,...
trfradio.com
Pistol Reported Stolen From A Vehicle Friday
Deputies with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that a pistol was stolen from a vehicle Friday in Smiley Township. According to the report, a Smith & Wesson M&P 22 pistol and vortex scope were taken from a vehicle on the 18000 block of 138th Street Northeast.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks County Social Services confirm issues getting food stamps out
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Social Services confirmed there has been issues getting programs like food stamps out to people. Leadership at the county said this is due to a growing program with staffing shortages. We’ll bring you more tomorrow when we hear from the...
trfradio.com
Police Respond to Calls of Catalytic Converter Theft and Attempted Theft
Two reports of theft of catalytic converters were reported to Thief River Falls Police Saturday. Officers were called to 1101 Highway 1 East after the caller reported that a catalytic converter had been cut off of a van that was “parked at the MEC”. Police responded to that call around 8:30am.
kvrr.com
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Oliver Jon Berhow, 28, of Erskine, 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Trespassing on the Premises of Another and refusing to depart. Todd Douglas Powell, 46, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS CLOSES EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON GATEWAY DRIVE AFTER WATER MAIN BREAK
Due to a water main break in the area, eastbound traffic on Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane of traffic at the intersection of N. Washington St. immediately. Road crews will be repairing the water main break over the weekend and will pour concrete over the repaired section next week.
Grand Forks, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Grand Forks. The Shanley High School volleyball team will have a game with Grand Forks Red River High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00.
valleynewslive.com
West Acres lockdown drill won’t impact election hours
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Acres Shopping Center will conduct a monthly lockdown drill at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, during early voting period election hours. The vote center located at West Acres will continue to operate as normal. West Acres will have additional staff at the vote center to explain and advise people as needed.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing man found in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: Rory Rupp has been found safe. Original story: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person. Rory A. Rupp, 56, was last seen at 10:30 am Wednesday at the Good Sam Center in Arthur, ND. Rory was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black coat, blue jeans and grey/orange tennis shoes. If anyone has information, contact Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.
kroxam.com
FOUR POLK COUNTY DEPUTIES SWORN IN AT POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s consent items included approving the Auditor Warrants and to approve the minutes for October 18 and the 25. The board approved the agenda unanimously. HIGHWAY-RICHARD SANDERS. The board was then approached...
Comments / 1