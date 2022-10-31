Read full article on original website
Duke of Sussex’s memoir ‘will address death of Queen Elizabeth’
The Duke of Sussex will reportedly address the death of Queen Elizabeth in his upcoming memoir. Prince Harry’s autobiography ‘SPARE’, due out January 10, is thought to have largely been finished before his grandmother’s passing in September. But PEOPLE is reporting the royal, 38, will “touch...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Kanye West felt he was being ‘teamed up on’ by Jewish executives
Kanye West says he has felt like he was being “teamed up on” by Jewish executives. The rapper, 45, made the statement while showing photographers a spreadsheet on his phone he said contained the names of Jewish executives in major positions of power in the media. According to...
Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds
Tyra Banks' Halloween costume weighed 40 pounds. The 48-year-old star - who has six-year-old son York with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla - has served as host of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' since 2020 and explained that the black dress with a skeletal trim she wore for the spooky special on Monday (31.10.22) was the same weight as her child.
Ed Sheeran smashes major Official Albums Chart record
Ed Sheeran has smashed yet another record, becoming the only artist to have four albums spend a year in the Top 10. The 'Celestial' hitmaker's LPs '+', 'x', 'Divide' and '=' have spent 52 weeks or more in the Top 10 of the UK's Official Albums Chart. Speaking to OfficialCharts.com,...
Eww world order: How the right-wing became obsessed with eating bugs
Nicole Kidman tilts her head back, glances towards the camera and lowers a still-wriggling pale blue hornworm into her wide open mouth. Next she chows down on a teeming mound of mealworms, munches on crickets and finishes off with a hearty plate of fried grasshoppers. This is not a long-lost outtake from I’m a Celebrity… if it were directed by Stanley Kubrick, but a YouTube video published by Vanity Fair in 2018. It’s one of a series of clips featuring stars showing off their “secret talents”. You’ve got Oprah cleaning up dog mess; Michael B Jordan doing his ironing....
Be kind and rewind: Inside the growing cult of VHS survivalists
There was no hierarchy in the video rental shop. Hulk Hogan’s Christmas baby-sitting comedy Santa with Muscles (1996) could sit alongside the original, terrifying Ring (1998); Michael Mann’s obscure horror The Keep (1983) might share shelf space with Ken Loach’s Kes (1969). Video shops bred a canon-less cinephilia for those of us who frequented them, and a rabid sense of community that no algorithm could ever replicate. Despite the VHS being obsolete since 2006 – when David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence became the final movie to be released in such a format – nostalgia, collector’s fetishism and video shop...
