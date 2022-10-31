Read full article on original website
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Cheryl Burke Blames Her Dad's Infidelity & Her 'Grooming Experience' For Her Twisted View On Love
Cheryl Burke is getting real about how her past traumas warped her view of love. Sitting down with the Red Table Talk hosts in an episode that aired on Wednesday, November 2, the Dancing with the Stars pro reflected on how her dad's infidelity and a "grooming experience" she went through as a child affected her.Burke explained that her "first memory as a kid was seeing [her] father with another woman," with her parents divorcing when she was only 2. 'YSABELLA IS MY DAUGHTER': CHERYL BURKE REVEALS SHE & EX-HUSBAND MATTHEW LAWRENCE MAY GO TO COURT OVER CUSTODY OF THEIR...
Eww world order: How the right-wing became obsessed with eating bugs
Nicole Kidman tilts her head back, glances towards the camera and lowers a still-wriggling pale blue hornworm into her wide open mouth. Next she chows down on a teeming mound of mealworms, munches on crickets and finishes off with a hearty plate of fried grasshoppers. This is not a long-lost outtake from I’m a Celebrity… if it were directed by Stanley Kubrick, but a YouTube video published by Vanity Fair in 2018. It’s one of a series of clips featuring stars showing off their “secret talents”. You’ve got Oprah cleaning up dog mess; Michael B Jordan doing his ironing....
Be kind and rewind: Inside the growing cult of VHS survivalists
There was no hierarchy in the video rental shop. Hulk Hogan’s Christmas baby-sitting comedy Santa with Muscles (1996) could sit alongside the original, terrifying Ring (1998); Michael Mann’s obscure horror The Keep (1983) might share shelf space with Ken Loach’s Kes (1969). Video shops bred a canon-less cinephilia for those of us who frequented them, and a rabid sense of community that no algorithm could ever replicate. Despite the VHS being obsolete since 2006 – when David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence became the final movie to be released in such a format – nostalgia, collector’s fetishism and video shop...
