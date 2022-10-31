ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

OutThere Colorado

Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town

According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
NEDERLAND, CO
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. A second show will be performed at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Dr. Temple Grandin to serve as Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal

DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) professor Dr. Temple Grandin will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade. Grandin will lead the traditional drive of cattle, horses and wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to kick off the 117th National Western Stock Show on Thursday, Jan. 5.
DENVER, CO
coloradoexpression.com

Four Places to Dine out With Family and Friends this Thanksgiving Holiday

Thanksgiving week in Denver offers so many choices when it comes to deciding what to do and where to go. If you’re looking for a place to reunite with old friends or just hoping to find a great place to dine – and not cook – before the big holiday, we put together a guide for the holiday week with options for each day, depending on what you might have planned:
DENVER, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

Italian Farmhouse Meets Tuscan Villa in Littleton

Homeowners Scott and Sophia Theodore dreamed of creating a forever home that would capture the magic of their travels abroad and reflect their love affair with the architecture and aesthetic of Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Envisioning a warm, inviting retreat— somewhere between Italian farmhouse and Tuscan villa—that was comfortable to...
LITTLETON, CO
Daily Record

Denver firefighters suspended for getting woman pronounced dead even though she was alive

Two Denver firefighters will serve unpaid suspensions for asking a doctor to pronounce a living woman dead even though they hadn’t assessed her or looked at her. “The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was in fact alive, and the medical care she deserved was delayed,” Mary Dulacki, chief deputy executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety, wrote in letters outlining the firefighters’ misconduct.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Mile High Dine and Recline: Hilton Garden Inn Thornton

Each month, Mile High CRE will highlight a new place to “dine or recline” in the Centennial State. October’s feature is the new Hilton Garden Inn Denver/Thornton, which opened its doors to the North Metro Denver community on May 22, 2019. This property is located in the heart of the Denver metro area and showcases a Rocky Mountain backdrop. The Flagship Hotel, built by Willco X Development, is an upscale property that features Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse as the onsite restaurant, as well as a catering partner for conventions and banquets. The property is conveniently located at Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue between The Orchard Mall and Denver Premium Outlets.
THORNTON, CO
milehighcre.com

The Rose on Colfax Tops Out

Alliance Construction Solutions has made significant strides in constructing The Rose on Colfax and celebrated a successful topping out with its subcontractor partners Mercy Housing and architect Van Meter William Pollack in attendance. The Rose on Colfax, located at 1500/1510 N. Valentia Street in Denver is five stories consisting of...
DENVER, CO
twowanderingsoles.com

21 Best Day Trips from Denver

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. There are dozens upon dozens of day trips from Denver oftering up unique and fun experiences for every type of adventurer. Whether you’re looking to visit nearby towns or get a taste of the outdoors, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado Air National Guard F-16s to train at night

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard is asking for the community's patience while it conducts night flying training this month. Residents of Aurora and neighboring communities can expect to see and hear F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft overhead as late as 10 p.m. through Nov. 17. Colorado Air...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Denver's first official snow of the season looks likely later this week

DENVER — Finally, it looks like Denver should get on the board. Despite a few flakes on two different occasions last week, Denver still hasn't officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season. But that will likely change on Thursday night into Friday, even if the snow totals won't be anything to write home about.
DENVER, CO

