Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
Forecast calls for more mountain snow Thursday but will Denver get any?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Three fun events in Denver this weekendInna DDenver, CO
Dolphins Land Bradley Chubb in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroDenver, CO
Related
Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado
It's the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. A second show will be performed at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver...
Lung cancer survivor is new Ms. Colorado Senior America
The 61-year-old from Aurora was diagnosed with stage 4 lung and neck cancer in 2018.
Dr. Temple Grandin to serve as Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal
DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) professor Dr. Temple Grandin will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade. Grandin will lead the traditional drive of cattle, horses and wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to kick off the 117th National Western Stock Show on Thursday, Jan. 5.
coloradoexpression.com
Four Places to Dine out With Family and Friends this Thanksgiving Holiday
Thanksgiving week in Denver offers so many choices when it comes to deciding what to do and where to go. If you’re looking for a place to reunite with old friends or just hoping to find a great place to dine – and not cook – before the big holiday, we put together a guide for the holiday week with options for each day, depending on what you might have planned:
coloradohomesmag.com
Italian Farmhouse Meets Tuscan Villa in Littleton
Homeowners Scott and Sophia Theodore dreamed of creating a forever home that would capture the magic of their travels abroad and reflect their love affair with the architecture and aesthetic of Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Envisioning a warm, inviting retreat— somewhere between Italian farmhouse and Tuscan villa—that was comfortable to...
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”
Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”
awestnews.com
Three decades in the making, Pospisil’s Arvada West teaching career still going strong
Pospisil has secured her place as the longest serving A-West teacher. According to multiple articles and studies, around 44% of teachers leave teaching within the first five years of their career. Pospisil has taught at Arvada West for 28. “I did my student teaching here in 1994 and became an...
Daily Record
Denver firefighters suspended for getting woman pronounced dead even though she was alive
Two Denver firefighters will serve unpaid suspensions for asking a doctor to pronounce a living woman dead even though they hadn’t assessed her or looked at her. “The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was in fact alive, and the medical care she deserved was delayed,” Mary Dulacki, chief deputy executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety, wrote in letters outlining the firefighters’ misconduct.
Half the number of coats collected compared to last year’s campaign
The FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign is well underway but right now, a little disappointing news, not enough coats have been collected.
milehighcre.com
Mile High Dine and Recline: Hilton Garden Inn Thornton
Each month, Mile High CRE will highlight a new place to “dine or recline” in the Centennial State. October’s feature is the new Hilton Garden Inn Denver/Thornton, which opened its doors to the North Metro Denver community on May 22, 2019. This property is located in the heart of the Denver metro area and showcases a Rocky Mountain backdrop. The Flagship Hotel, built by Willco X Development, is an upscale property that features Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse as the onsite restaurant, as well as a catering partner for conventions and banquets. The property is conveniently located at Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue between The Orchard Mall and Denver Premium Outlets.
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’
Callen Liles wants to keep 88 Tactical out of Denver.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Callen Liles echoed sentiments bouncing around the internet Monday and told the Denver City Council a proposed “Guntry Club” for Denver resembles a neo-Nazi training camp.
denverite.com
Lake Steam Baths won’t become a car wash. But new ones might pop up around Denver soon
When the pandemic shook up the cannabis industry, David Shi’s private equity company decided to find new businesses in which to invest. But what? Something trendy, techy and forward-thinking, right?. Not entirely. The next big thing turned out to be a big thing invented in the ’40s: automatic car...
milehighcre.com
The Rose on Colfax Tops Out
Alliance Construction Solutions has made significant strides in constructing The Rose on Colfax and celebrated a successful topping out with its subcontractor partners Mercy Housing and architect Van Meter William Pollack in attendance. The Rose on Colfax, located at 1500/1510 N. Valentia Street in Denver is five stories consisting of...
twowanderingsoles.com
21 Best Day Trips from Denver
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. There are dozens upon dozens of day trips from Denver oftering up unique and fun experiences for every type of adventurer. Whether you’re looking to visit nearby towns or get a taste of the outdoors, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
Colorado’s best dive bar has been identified, study reveals
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
The World’s First Commercial Space Plane Is Being Built In Colorado
History is, quite literally, in the making in the Centennial State. As you're reading this, the world’s first commercial space plane is being built right here in Colorado - specifically, at the Sierra Space facility in Louisville. Meet Dream Chaser, The World's First Commercial Space Plane. The world's first...
Colorado Air National Guard F-16s to train at night
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard is asking for the community's patience while it conducts night flying training this month. Residents of Aurora and neighboring communities can expect to see and hear F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft overhead as late as 10 p.m. through Nov. 17. Colorado Air...
Denver's first official snow of the season looks likely later this week
DENVER — Finally, it looks like Denver should get on the board. Despite a few flakes on two different occasions last week, Denver still hasn't officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season. But that will likely change on Thursday night into Friday, even if the snow totals won't be anything to write home about.
Comments / 0