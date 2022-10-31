ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Photos: Noblesville captures Indiana Class 3A boys soccer championship over Columbus North

By Nate Latsch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahaBp_0isWj6PZ00

The Noblesville Millers boys soccer team are champions once again.

Jake Johns scored his second goal of the season in the 17th minute and the Millers' defense and goalkeeping withstood a late push by Columbus North to claim a 1-0 victory in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

After going 20-1-1 a year ago to win the Class 3A title, Noblesville finished 16-3-3 this season to repeat as the top team in the Hoosier State.

Columbus North, which was seeking its second state title, finished the season at 19-2-1.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Julie L. Brown:

IHSAA Class 3A boys soccer championship: Noblesville vs. Columbus North

Photos from Julie L. Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfILs_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXu8D_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRsHT_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hy9YS_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKRVR_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMtdk_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSyK6_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqGzZ_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNooY_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZfn9_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOzfA_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fU7U0_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKEeG_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thb8e_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qYLj_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJfkQ_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOSYd_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WX4j_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlrEM_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iXX2_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvY3e_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oanme_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zb1kz_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4UGV_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375nq4_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRT7X_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABuG8_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSgnt_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cQvn_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFI2y_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BXHd_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvP81_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoEny_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4RIx_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exKiS_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osJhT_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJHcP_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqDwQ_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fd8u_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZ6L3_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duJBT_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NufXA_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPChA_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mm7yW_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFrtz_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFZ5s_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KuWH_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0736en_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLFeT_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9Qpt_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfnoK_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZC89_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kc8Ie_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzTRk_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spKQk_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jADq_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tW0oa_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mK8DG_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFezE_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22N4dS_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9wGc_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQXpn_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLMcB_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZrMq_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337n4T_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDIgT_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftsD9_0isWj6PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLUfC_0isWj6PZ00

