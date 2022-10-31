Photos: Noblesville captures Indiana Class 3A boys soccer championship over Columbus North

The Noblesville Millers boys soccer team are champions once again.

Jake Johns scored his second goal of the season in the 17th minute and the Millers' defense and goalkeeping withstood a late push by Columbus North to claim a 1-0 victory in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

After going 20-1-1 a year ago to win the Class 3A title, Noblesville finished 16-3-3 this season to repeat as the top team in the Hoosier State.

Columbus North, which was seeking its second state title, finished the season at 19-2-1.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Julie L. Brown:

IHSAA Class 3A boys soccer championship: Noblesville vs. Columbus North

Photos from Julie L. Brown