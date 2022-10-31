An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.

LOCKPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO