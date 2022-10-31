ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lloyd, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Herald-Record

Wallkill homicide: Middletown man arrested in fatal stabbing

A Middletown man was arrested in the killing of 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris in the Wallkill resident's home, Wallkill police said. Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, was arrested by Wallkill Detective Dane Wakefield on Tuesday. Stansberry is accused of fatally stabbing Harris, who was found unconscious in a detached garage portion in his Brookline Avenue home around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said.
WALLKILL, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Man Allegedly Traps Woman and Kids In Apartment

A Saugerties woman has been given a full stay-away order after she was allegedly trapped inside her Saugerties apartment by a 37-year-old Olivebrige man. According to News 10, the alleged incident took place in the earlier morning hours of October 27th, when police say 37-year-old Lyle P. Cook showed up at the victim's apartment around 1 a.m. and started yelling and banging on the door.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown police officer named state top-cop of the year

MIDDLETOWN – Mayor Joseph DeStefano called Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone “the best of the best.”. Barone is the recipient of the New York State Police Officer Medal of Valor, chosen from among 300 nominees around the state. State officials were joined by police brass from around the...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
News 12

1987 homicide of 20-year-old woman remains unsolved

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case homicide of a young woman from 1987. Officials say the remains of Dawn Marino, 20, were found in an abandoned cistern located off of Little York Road in the town of Warwick on Oct. 31, 1987. Six...
WARWICK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?

An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
LOCKPORT, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy