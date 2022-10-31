Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street.
Wallkill homicide: Middletown man arrested in fatal stabbing
A Middletown man was arrested in the killing of 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris in the Wallkill resident's home, Wallkill police said. Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, was arrested by Wallkill Detective Dane Wakefield on Tuesday. Stansberry is accused of fatally stabbing Harris, who was found unconscious in a detached garage portion in his Brookline Avenue home around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Known Criminal Sentenced For Nearly Killing Poughkeepsie Cop
A Hudson Valley man with a litany of crimes and offenses to his name, was recently sentenced for an incident back in March of this year that nearly killed a Poughkeepsie police officer. The Original Events. Back on March 15, 2022 thirty-year-old John Vanleuven Jr, led law enforcement on an...
Middletown man charged in weekend slaying
Wallkill police say the Middletown man fatally stabbed 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris at the victim’s home on Brookline Avenue Sunday in the Town of Wallkill.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis man sentenced for possessing fentanyl, bringing Suboxone into jail
GOSHEN – A 25-year-old Port Jervis man was sentenced on Tuesday in Orange County Court to nine years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pled guilty to possessing fentanyl with intent to sell it. While pending sentence for that conviction, Dashell Powlus was charged...
Ulster County Man Allegedly Traps Woman and Kids In Apartment
A Saugerties woman has been given a full stay-away order after she was allegedly trapped inside her Saugerties apartment by a 37-year-old Olivebrige man. According to News 10, the alleged incident took place in the earlier morning hours of October 27th, when police say 37-year-old Lyle P. Cook showed up at the victim's apartment around 1 a.m. and started yelling and banging on the door.
Police: Multiple arrests made in Hudson County warrant sweep
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests during a recent warrant sweep.
Driver Busted Going Over 100 MPH On Yonkers Highway Had Loaded Guns In Car, Police Say
Four men are facing weapons charges after State Police allegedly busted a speeding driver on a Westchester County highway. Troopers first spotted the suspect’s vehicle at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, as it drove through Yonkers on the Sprain Brook Parkway. The BMW 440 was traveling in excess...
Queens woman, 60, dies months after brutal parking lot robbery: 'She was someone who mattered'
Despite the fact that Caroline Bonacci, 60, has no immediate family or parents to mourn her death, her wake Tuesday is expected to be filled with friends, colleagues and people from her neighborhood. “She was someone who mattered,” one friend said.
Newburgh man sentenced to prison for dealing heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine
Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler says that , Jarves Evans, 26, was sentenced to a total of twenty years in state prison and three years post-release supervision following his conviction after a jury trial in Orange County Court.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown police officer named state top-cop of the year
MIDDLETOWN – Mayor Joseph DeStefano called Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone “the best of the best.”. Barone is the recipient of the New York State Police Officer Medal of Valor, chosen from among 300 nominees around the state. State officials were joined by police brass from around the...
Killer on loose after Wallkill man fatally stabbed
An ordinary evening in a Wallkill neighborhood last Sunday ended with a massive police presence and a killer on the loose.
4-Year-Old Found After Multi-Agency Search In Northern Westchester
A 4-year-old boy who slipped away from his grandfather as he turned his back for a second was the focus of a large manhunt in the dark woods of a Northern Westchester town. The incident took place around 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, in North Salem, off Hardscrabble Road. The...
Suspect accused of shooting 2 Newark officers in custody
The suspect accused of shooting two Newark police officers has been taken into custody.
News 12
1987 homicide of 20-year-old woman remains unsolved
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case homicide of a young woman from 1987. Officials say the remains of Dawn Marino, 20, were found in an abandoned cistern located off of Little York Road in the town of Warwick on Oct. 31, 1987. Six...
NY State Police Alert! Have You Been A Victim of the Imposter Scam?
New York State Police are warning residents of the latest phone scam buzzing through the Empire State. The 'Imposter Scam' criminals use fake emergencies to get what they want from you and they want your money!. How many times a week do you receive calls from numbers you don't know?...
Man From Southeast Faces DWI Charge After Crossing Double-Yellow Line, Sheriff Says
A 37-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the Hudson Valley. A deputy saw a vehicle that crossed over the yellow lines and was not maintaining its lane of traffic in Southeast at about 12:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department reported.
Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?
An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Goshen student charged in Snapchat shooting threat
District Superintendent Kurtis Kotes says students were put in a “hold in place” for 20 minutes while police identified the sender and determined the threat wasn’t credible.
