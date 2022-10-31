On Monday night, we had to choose. Something sweet to consume or something clever that someone comes up with, maybe even something we've never seen before?. On Sunday evening at Martinsville Speedway, we weren't forced to pick one or the other. We got it all at once. And that led to a rush that not even the biggest bag of sugar and chocolate could possibly supply. A surge of WTH adrenaline that felt so good it managed to accomplish what most believe to be impossible. For a couple of hours on an autumn Sunday, NASCAR enjoyed more buzz than the NFL. All thanks to Ross Chastain, who topped the field with the most reality-defying move seen from a Cup Series machine at NASCAR's oldest racetrack.

1 DAY AGO