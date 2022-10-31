Read full article on original website
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Grizzlies hold off late Blazers rally for 111-106 win
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 29 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, and the Memphis Grizzlies withstood a late rally by the Portland Trail Blazers for a 111-106 victory on Wednesday night. Ja Morant had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who...
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams....
Embiid out for game vs. Wizards with 'non-COVID' illness
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss his third game of the season, sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night with what the club called a “non-COVID-related” illness. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said before Wednesday's game that Embiid has the...
Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, as the Nets and their star guard worked to sooth the anger that had been directed at them since Irving's Twitter post and refusal to apologize for it.
Siakam, Trent help Raptors overwhelm depleted Spurs, 143-100
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in just 28 minutes, and the Toronto Raptors beat depleted San Antonio 143-100 on Wednesday night, the Spurs’ worst home loss in franchise history. “I think we just played really hard,” Toronto forward O.G....
Sabres score five goals in third to rally over Penguins
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 left and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves.
Cleveland visits Detroit after overtime win against Boston
Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Detroit Pistons after the Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 6-10 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons...
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday — with his middle finger as he stepped off Houston’s team bus. “Whole interaction was in...
Verlander again seeks 1st Series win, night after no-hitter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow. Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win Thursday night, he'll take the mound against Philadelphia after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic's second no-hitter.
