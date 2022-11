Cando, October 31 High School 🏐 Game Notice

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KXNET) β€” During October, we’ve taken a look at a few of the most intriguing urban legends and cryptids surrounding North Dakota β€” from monsters in the Missouri River to tales of entombed elephants under Fargo schools. But there is one major myth that is famous not only in North Dakota but across the United States β€” a beast that is said to lurk in the namesake of Devils Lake, ND.

