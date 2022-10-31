ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TikTok’s Love for Crime Scene Cleanup Is Bloody Complicated

By Maddie Bender
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F23ys_0isWi3el00
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

The phrase “Dracula chic” could accurately describe the hold music of Sadie Marshall’s company. Over-the-top organ music greets a caller to Sadie’s Pro Cleaning, who is then given various extensions that cover services including “biohazard raw sewage,” “animal hoarding,” “radical bug infestation,” and “disgusting smell removal.” And, of course, the extension I was dialing her for: murder, suicide, unattended death, and crime scene cleanup.

To be clear, I was not in need of her services. Marshall’s company, which offers services in Connecticut and Florida, is one of hundreds of private crime scene cleanup firms across the country. But unlike most of their competitors, Sadie’s Pro Cleaning has become an unexpected household name.

“Almost 80 million people on TikTok know who I am,” Marshall proudly told The Daily Beast. Sadie’s Pro Cleaning has over 500,000 followers on the platform, and the business was featured in a reality series on A&E that reached countless more.

“Have you ever touched death flies?” reads the text on one video, as the thumping bassline of Icona Pop’s “I Love It” blares on. A figure in a yellow hazmat suit with black rubber gloves brushes mountains of black pupae with a broom, lifting up handfuls of them to share on camera. (Death flies, by the way, may be blowflies, flesh flies, or other types of flies, gnats, and beetles .)

These videos have found a home on TikTok ( and before it Instagram ) in spite of vague content moderation policies condemning violence and gore. Even when these videos are labeled as sensitive content on TikTok, they still rack up hundreds of thousands of views—both from people who stumble upon them or those who actively seek them out.

Marshall, predictably, doesn’t see the content she shares as gratuitously gory. “To me, honestly, it’s educational,” she said. “People really want to know about this industry. And every reputable business should have a digital portfolio.”

“People die everyday. There’s a lot of people in America who die by themselves, from whatever reason—heart attack, diabetes, they swallow their own spit, or they unalive themselves,” Marshall said, using TikTok lingo for suicide .

An understanding of internet ephemera and psychology can help explain TikTok’s fascination with dead body cleanup content: Science suggests their popularity hinges on a combination of humans’ natural curiosity about death, and a fight-or-flight response that interrupts doomscrolling.

Crime scene cleanup TikTok falls at the center of a few viral subcultures on the platform. In one corner, there’s CleanTok, where the appeal comes from satisfying before-and-after shots and a healthy dose of ASMR thrown in for good measure. True Crime TikTok —where armchair detectives gawk and gossip under the guise of “solving mysteries”—plays a role in the appeal, too. And, finally, horror fandoms, whose videos are full of jump scares and cosplay gore as homage to characters from popular video game and movie franchises.

What does horror and death do for us psychologically speaking, though? Despite its social and economic impact, morbid curiosity is an understudied phenomenon—but what research there is gives some indication into why we’re so blood and gore obsessed.

Suzanne Oosterwijk , a social psychology researcher at the University of Amsterdam, devotes much of her research into the underpinnings of morbid curiosity. In one study published in PloS ONE , she gave dozens of university students 60 different choices of paired images related to nature, social, and physical categories. ( For example , a physical threat included an image of a person having their hair pulled with their arms behind their back, a natural threat included an image of a great white shark with its mouth agape, and a neutral image consisted of a football huddle.)

Once shown the two images as thumbnails for two seconds, the students were then asked to choose one to look at in depth. Most of the time, the students in the study chose to focus on negative social images over neutral ones, but opted for neutral physical and nature images instead of their negative counterparts.

“Participants did not consistently avoid images portraying death, violence or harm, but instead chose to explore some of them,” Oosterwijk wrote in the study. One theory behind participants’ observed morbid curiosity is that they are subconsciously seeking information. “[P]eople may explore stimuli that portray death, violence or harm because it gives them handholds that are useful in dealing with future negative situations.”

A 2020 follow-up study published in Scientific Reports seems to support these findings. Using brain scanning technology, Oosterwijk and a team found that reward centers in the brain were triggered when viewing negative images, when compared to neutral and positive ones. Morbid curiosity may represent a conflict in the brain—choosing to see something it “wants” but doesn’t “like,” the study’s authors wrote.

Other research has revealed that unpleasant films generate “freezing responses” when shown to people, measured by reduced heart rates and body swaying. Freezing responses can cause literal immobility , keeping a viewer’s eyes glued to a screen and their thumb from swiping to the next video. A preference for horror may also develop during childhood and adolescence , right when people are logging on to social media sites and building communities therein.

But for some, watching horror doesn’t have to be horrible. Being morbidly curious might have helped individuals prepare and educate themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of one study . Coltan Scrivner , a morbid-curiosity scientist and the study’s author, wrote elsewhere that morbid curiosity may in fact be a beneficial trait that some people harness to learn and prepare for dangerous or disgusting threats.

Death, clearly, is the ultimate and unavoidable threat. Our brains learn to face our fears by confronting and preparing for them, by watching what happens next in the realm of the living and from the comfort of our screens. Watching videos of crime scenes, unattended deaths, and even disgusting smell removals are, for many of us, a test run of what will come for us all someday.

It’s a fine point, but technically, the focus of crime scene cleanup videos is often not death and decay so much as the process of cleaning it up. Is there any way that people are fearful of—and by association, fascinated by—having to deal with human remains? Marshall said it’s more common than you’d think.

“If you look at the comments under my posts, you’ll see it left and right: A lot of people have had to clean up their loved ones’ death scenes without any formal training,” she said. “I just can't even imagine having to do that without the proper tools, training, or PPE.”

This story is part of a series on the innovation of death—how research and technology is changing the way we put the deceased to rest, how we grieve, and how we perceive death moving forward. Read the other stories here:

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush

A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
thebrag.com

Machine Gun Kelly snorted white powder off Megan Fox for Halloween

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really committed to Halloween this year, dressing up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. To give them credit, their costumes were pretty on point, with the pop-punk singer in particular resembling the Mötley Crüe member. The couple dressed in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995 (see below).
TMZ.com

Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself

12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...
TheDailyBeast

Cops Say Argument Preceded Fatal Shooting of Migos Rapper Takeoff

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Tuesday afternoon that an argument preceded the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff but he didn’t believe the notoriously “peaceful” rapper would have been involved. The shock slaying occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after a private party of about 40-50 people had wrapped up at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling in Midtown. Venue employees told police that after the party ended, a large group of people gathered at the front door and it led to an argument that ended with shots being fired. At least two firearms were used, Finner said.Takeoff’s...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Beauty Queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Are Married

Two contestants in the 2020 Miss Grand International competition—Mariana Varela, Miss Argentina, and Fabiola Valentín, Miss Puerto Rico—revealed this week that they’re in a relationship and have recently gotten married. “After choosing to keep our relationship private, we open our doors to a special day. 28/10/22,” the pair posted on Instagram, divulging that they got married at the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabiola Valentín 🌙 (@fabiolavalentinpr) Valentín, 22, is a model...
The Independent

Takeoff shooting - latest: Migos rapper’s coroner report reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

San Antonio Cop Who Shot Eric Cantu Had Approached Him the Night Before

The San Antonio police officer who shot a 17-year-old boy several times in a McDonald’s parking lot had approached him the night before, according to police records. Ex-officer James Brennand shot Erik Cantu on Oct. 2, sending him to the hospital in critical condition, where he still remains. The female passenger in Cantu’s car told police he had evaded the cop the night before, speeding off as Brennand tried to pull him over on the highway, KSAT reports. City officials have moved to block publicly releasing the police records of the incident, and it’s not clear why Brennand had tried to pull over Cantu initially. The next night, Brennand was reportedly at the same McDonalds as the teens for an unrelated call. Recognizing the vehicle, he approached it, at which point he shot the teen several times. Brennand was fired Oct. 4 and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.Read it at KSAT
SAN ANTONIO, TX
HipHopDX.com

Lizzo Claps Back At Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume Haters

Lizzo has made it abundantly clear that she’s not pleased with those who have been critical of her Halloween costume this year. On Friday (October 28), the “About Damn Time” vocalist debuted the results of her spooky season dress-up routine, which sees her portray Chrisean Rock – the “Thotianna” rapper and Blueface‘s on-again-off-again girlfriend.
TheDailyBeast

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Read it at Daily Mail
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Portwood Alarms Fans with Cryptic Posts After Custody Loss

This summer, Amber Portwood lost custody of her son. Little James is now living in a mansion far from Amber, with his father. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers have watched this play out on screen. We have even seen her ex, Gary, respond. Sometimes, reality stars find themselves revisiting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Here's what the Day of the Dead means, and why it endures

MEXICO CITY — José García López was sweating profusely as he stirred a cauldron of boiling oil in which dozens of potatoes were swimming, though his mind, he said, was on something else. “When I’m done I’m going to buy the paper and candles that I...
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Claims Another First Involving His Newborn Baby

Soulja Boy has once again claimed to be the first rapper to do something. On Sunday (October 30), Big Draco hopped on his Instagram Story to show off his newborn baby along with his fatherly-appropriate attire, which he asserts he is the first rapper to utilize to cradle his child.
TheDailyBeast

Son in Mysterious Georgia Death Saga Demands Sheriff Resign

The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week.“I want him to resign, absolutely,” Jeffrey Bearden told The Daily Beast on Monday. “He just dismissed my concerns and laughed at me. I would not be the man I am today without my mother, and I can’t let another victim’s family go through what I went through on the phone with [Habersham County Sheriff Joey...
ATHENS, GA
TheDailyBeast

Actor Tim Roth’s Musician Son Cormac Dies of Cancer at 25

Actor Tim Roth is mourning the death of his musician son Cormac, who battled cancer for a year. The family announced his Oct. 16 passing on Monday, remembering the guitarist and composer as “a wild and electric ball of energy.” “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him,” the statement said. Cormac Roth announced on Instagram in July that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ-cell cancer the previous November. “It is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it. It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it,” he wrote then.
TheDailyBeast

Bodycam Shows Moment Cops Found Hope Solo Passed Out in Walmart Parking Lot

Bodycam footage has shown the moment police discovered former U.S. soccer star Hope Solo passed out in a North Carolina parking lot with her 2-year-old twins asleep in the back seat. The footage, from Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereik’s camera and obtained by Queen City News, shows the moment the officer pulls up in front of a black GMC Yukon in the Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022. Solo appears disoriented as she converses with Officer Sereik, and when another officer arrives after four minutes, Sereik explains “she’s completely oblivious to everything that’s like going on right now.” Solo...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy