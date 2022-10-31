Coraopolis, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

You might say the WPIAL is transferring offices. The league plans to move into a newly purchased building on Swallow Hill Road in Scott Township that’s about 6 miles south of the Green Tree office space the WPIAL has called home for more than 20 years. The cost was...
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
Strobe lights flash at Gateway when teams score goals. As if Mars wasn’t flashy enough. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets made it 80 straight games without a loss via a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night in Monroeville. Now they will...
After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa Police Department was dispatched to the Aliquippa high school Wednesday evening following an offsite practice of the Aliquippa Football Team. Aliquippa Police Sgt. Nicholas D’Arrigo said an argument occurred on the team bus. The unnamed victim reported to police that 18-year-old Jonathan King left the school and came back with a firearm and cocked it, chambering one round, and pointed it at him. Police secured the parking lot as they searched for King. Some of the players who were outside told Police that King took off down Main Street hill. Coach Mike Warfield told police he took the firearm off King. Warfield turned over the weapon to officers. The juvenile left the school on foot and came to the police department for questioning.
Amateur Palmer Jackson is like a sponge when he is around professional golfers or plays high-level events at premier courses. So when he was granted a sponsor exemption to play his first event on the PGA Tour, he had his mental notebook ready. Jackson, a Franklin Regional grad and a...
Photo above by A n v e s h used by permission via Unsplash. Birthday parties for the littlest kids can be relatively simple: Gather a bunch of kids in your backyard for cake and juice boxes, and you’re pretty much covered. But bigger kids in the 7-to-12-year-old age...
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools told Channel 11 the bus driver for a Hazelwood route is no longer employed at A-1 Transit. That route is now canceled leaving parents with a whole lot of questions when it comes to what’s next. “There are children who live in an...
Gary A. Baum Sr. of Hempfield loved serving good food — especially Italian roast beef and chicken salad — as much as getting to know the customers in the 27 years he operated Cook’s Market in Greensburg. “He really liked to create this atmosphere, like the song...
Located in the rural southeastern corner of Butler County, you’ll find one of the area’s best off-the-beaten-path hiking destinations, the Todd Nature Reserve. The Todd Nature Reserve is owned by the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania and has been open to the public since 1942. It was donated to the society by W.E. Clyde Todd who was an avid bird watcher and the Curator of Birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group was featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." WTAE nominated HCEF as part of Clarkson’s “Good Neighbors” series. Pittsburgh’s Action...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Does it seem like road construction projects that get in our way just go on forever? With several in our area that seem to have a life of their own, John Shumway went looking for light at the end of the construction tunnel.One project will be ending soon, but another won't be reaching a conclusion anytime soon.There's a reason that I-79 has been splitting into two lanes for a while now when you get to the end of the Neville Island Bridge. "So we replaced two bridge decks on the northbound side of 79. That's why the crossover...
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Elrama Volunteer Fire Company of Union Township addressed a controlled implosion In Washington County near the Monongahela River Tuesday. The department said a controlled implosion was set off at the former Duquesne Light Elrama Power Station at 1 Duquesne Light Way in Union Township.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available.
MUNHALL, Pa. — A new Rally’s location is coming to Allegheny County!. According to a press release, the drive-in restaurant will be located at 906 E. 8th Avenue in Munhall. The building will be modular and is set to be delivered, placed and secured to the lot from...
According to WPXI, a Pennsylvania cheerleader claims she was suspended from school over a piece of gummy candy that turned out to be laced with drugs. Jekara Jackson, a freshman at Bishop Canevin High School in Pittsburgh, told WPXI she was handed a peach ring at a football game by another cheerleader. But as soon as the ninth grader ate it, several teammates began laughing at her, the news outlet reported.
Comments / 0