Henderson, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Anyone who knows B.J. Hetrick-Irwin and the Nevada Silver Tappers will know that they are staunch supporters of the veteran community. Over the years, the Silver Tappers have spread their charitable efforts far and wide to the benefit of all kinds of veteran causes and this time around, it will be the veterans’ food bank at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO