Henderson, NV

Henderson, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Henderson.

The Basic High School soccer team will have a game with Green Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 18:00:00.

Basic High School
Green Valley High School
October 31, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Arbor View High School soccer team will have a game with Coronado High School on October 31, 2022, 18:00:00.

Arbor View High School
Coronado High School
October 31, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

