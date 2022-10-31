Henderson, November 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Henderson.
The Basic High School soccer team will have a game with Green Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 18:00:00.
The Arbor View High School soccer team will have a game with Coronado High School on October 31, 2022, 18:00:00.
