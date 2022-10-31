ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siler City, NC

Siler City, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Southwest Onslow High School soccer team will have a game with Jordan- Matthews High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:01.

Southwest Onslow High School
Jordan- Matthews High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:01
Varsity Boys Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Carrboro, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Swansboro High School soccer team will have a game with Carrboro High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
CARRBORO, NC
Seven Springs, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Research Triangle High School soccer team will have a game with Spring Creek High School on November 03, 2022, 15:30:00.
SEVEN SPRINGS, NC
Jacksonville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Southern Lee High School soccer team will have a game with Jacksonville High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
East Chocowinity, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The East Wake Academy soccer team will have a game with Southside High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
ourdavie.com

Catawba College homecoming queen went to Davie

Paige Ann Carter, daughter of Marty and Renee Carter of Advance, was chosen homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 22 at Catawba’s Homecoming game against Limestone College. Paige is a 2019 graduate of Davie High School. She is a senior majoring in history with a minor in secondary education. After graduation she plans to teach high school history.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
cbs17

Rapid growth continues in Southern Pines and other parts of Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The growth of new businesses and homes is on the rise in Moore County. “We’ve been found, and we are balancing that growth to make sure all of our communities are getting the necessary things that they need while making sure our charm is still here,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"

A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.
RALEIGH, NC
