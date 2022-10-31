ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Okemos, October 31 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Hartland High School volleyball team will have a game with Okemos High School on October 31, 2022, 13:30:00.

Hartland High School
Okemos High School
October 31, 2022
13:30:00
2022 MHSAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs

The Manton High School volleyball team will have a game with McBain High School on November 02, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Mount Vernon High School volleyball team will have a game with Burlington-Edison High School on November 02, 2022, 19:00:00.
