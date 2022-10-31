Orlando, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

For the first time ever, Osceola County will be represented by both a girls and boys golf team when the FHSAA State Championships are contested next week at Mission Inn Resort and Club, Nov. 8-9. That became a reality on Wednesday, when it was announced that the St. Cloud boys’ team was awarded one of four at-large berths in the Class 3A Tournament.

SAINT CLOUD, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO