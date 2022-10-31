ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Orlando.

The Lyman High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Moore High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:00.

Lyman High School
Bishop Moore High School
October 31, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lake Brantley High School soccer team will have a game with Edgewater High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.

Lake Brantley High School
Edgewater High School
October 31, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Sanford, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Harmony High School soccer team will have a game with Seminole High School - Sanford on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
SANFORD, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Merritt Island, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Spruce Creek HS soccer team will have a game with Merritt Island High School on November 03, 2022, 16:00:00.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
High School Soccer PRO

New Smyrna Beach, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Father Lopez High School soccer team will have a game with New Smyrna Beach High School on November 03, 2022, 14:30:00.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Brooksville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Pasco High School soccer team will have a game with Hernando High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
positivelyosceola.com

History Made as St. Cloud Boys and Girls Golfers Head to State Championships

For the first time ever, Osceola County will be represented by both a girls and boys golf team when the FHSAA State Championships are contested next week at Mission Inn Resort and Club, Nov. 8-9. That became a reality on Wednesday, when it was announced that the St. Cloud boys’ team was awarded one of four at-large berths in the Class 3A Tournament.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando

We may call it Turkey Day, but we all know the Thanksgiving pie is the most important part of a Thanksgiving meal. What’s a turkey dinner without pie?  The kitchen is always bustling on Thanksgiving day, so you might not... The post Order the Best Thanksgiving Pie in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Auburndale, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Winter Haven HS soccer team will have a game with Auburndale High School on November 01, 2022, 17:00:00.
AUBURNDALE, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF alumnus becomes chairman of Orange County Disability Advisory Board

When a college student graduates, they often spend the next several years trying to pave a way to their career and navigate real-world independence. Most do not find themselves as chairman of a county government board within two years. UCF alum Taylor Duffy, however, became a light for the 4.5...
Scorebook Live

Apopka, Seminole win big district games

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida schools won big games last week, setting up even bigger contests on Tuesday. A lot of eyes will be on Class 4M (Metro) on Nov. 1 when Apopka and West Orange host district title games. The Blue Darters (6-2, 3-0), who last season finished as Class 8A state runner-up, ...
APOPKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

It’s really happening … Viera middle school to open in 2024

It’s a project people in Viera have been talking about for nearly three decades … and now it’s about to become a reality. Construction on a middle school for the Viera-Suntree area is scheduled to start in January on land located next to Viera High School with an anticipated opening date of August 2024.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot set for Wednesday drawing

ORLANDO, Fla. — The second-largest Powerball jackpot is up for grabs. Currently, the jackpot sits at $1.2 billion ahead of its drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. If a player ends up winning Wednesday's jackpot, it would mark the second-largest jackpot win in the history of the game, only behind $1.5 billion in 2016.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando music venue Uncle Lou's hit with lawsuit over nuisance noise ordinance complaints

Longtime Mills Avenue music venue and music Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall has been hit with a nuisance lawsuit brought by a nearby resident. Orlando musicians and fans are rallying to help the venue with legal fees via an online fundraiser and some planned benefit shows in December. Earlier in October, the venue, manager Lou Brown, and the building’s owner were served with a lawsuit alleging nuisance noise ordinance violations. It’s a lawsuit that could potentially have farther-reaching implications for live music on North Mills Avenue.
ORLANDO, FL
