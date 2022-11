RALEIGH – Gail Fuller of Raleigh took first place honors and $500 in the adult category of the Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council. Christian Davis of Knightdale won first place and $500 in the youth category for his Pizza Bacon Bagel, besting his mom Yvonne Payton Davis who took home third-place honors and $200 in the adult category for her Bacon Stuffed French Toast Sticks.

