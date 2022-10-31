ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Williamsport Area High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Valley High School - Millford on October 31, 2022, 14:00:00.

Williamsport Area High School
Delaware Valley High School - Millford
October 31, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Scott Township, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Scott Township, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Dunmore High School soccer team will have a game with Lakeland High School on November 03, 2022, 14:00:00.
DUNMORE, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Rutherford, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Rutherford, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Voorhees High School soccer team will have a game with Rutherford High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
pikecountycourier.com

What the state did for Pike roads in 2022

PennDOT Engineering District 4 held a media event this week as another construction season comes to a close. Work done with the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s assistance in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties was presented. “The 2022 construction season included the infusion of additional federal transportation...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
105.5 The Wolf

Second Time in a Week! Orange County has Big Lottery Winner

Orange County is quickly becoming the luckiest county in the Hudson Valley!. In the last few weeks, many of us have gotten caught up in Powerball "mania" all across the Hudson Valley! Just last week there was a big winner in Chester, where one player won a cool $1 million second prize in the popular game. With nobody matching all five numbers and the Powerball in quite some time, the current jackpot for this Wednesday (11/2) is $1.2 Billion.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Newswatch 16

The Hand House opens in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Delaware Valley beaten badly by Abington Heights

You can’t count on things working out as you would expect or as you would like. The world of sports is no different. Case in point are some unlikely results. The NY Giants getting into the playoffs in 2008 was a wild card. Then they beat the Cowboys in Dallas, then the Packers in Green Bay, then the undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl. Who would have thought? Here are some more. The White Sox and Red Sox both finally winning the world series, and how about the Rangers winning the Stanley Cup? Oh and how about baseball this year. All the best teams getting knocked off in the early rounds except Houston. The Dodgers, the Mets, the Yankees and the Braves all gone.
MILFORD, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI in Byram Twp.

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Byram Township, according to police. On October 30, an officer observed a vehicle parked in a handicapped parking space at QuickChek, police siad. The vehicle then left the business and proceeded...
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC

Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
SCRANTON, PA
