ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston Salem, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Starmount High School soccer team will have a game with Carver High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Starmount High School
Carver High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Mount Airy, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Elkin High School soccer team will have a game with Mount Airy High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MOUNT AIRY, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Mooresville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Asheville High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Norman High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MOORESVILLE, NC
Yardbarker

Fine with flying under radar, Wake Forest opens with Fairfield

Wake Forest wouldn't mind being one of the surprise teams again this season. That quest for the Demon Deacons, who have just one returning starter on the roster, begins with a matchup against visiting Fairfield on Monday night in Winston-Salem, N.C. "We are looking forward to building on the momentum...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem teacher finds joy in art

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – On Saturday, artists will line the streets of Ardmore for the Holiday Ardmore Art Walk. Holly Evans will be one of the artist along Rosewood Avenue. Her love of art first started in high school. Around 10 years ago, she found the courage to pick it up again. “You don’t have to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Catawba College homecoming queen went to Davie

Paige Ann Carter, daughter of Marty and Renee Carter of Advance, was chosen homecoming queen Saturday, Oct. 22 at Catawba’s Homecoming game against Limestone College. Paige is a 2019 graduate of Davie High School. She is a senior majoring in history with a minor in secondary education. After graduation she plans to teach high school history.
SALISBURY, NC
nsjonline.com

College Basketball Preview: High Point starts fresh under GG Smith

Last year was a transition season for High Point, as legendary alumnus Tubby Smith stepped down as head coach in February and was replaced by his son, G.G. Smith. This will be the younger Smith’s first full season as head coach of the Panthers, and the team returns an experienced nucleus, including four starters.
HIGH POINT, NC
WYFF4.com

North Carolina teacher dies after driver hits deer, crashes head on into teacher's truck, officials say

SPARTA, N.C. — A North Carolina teacher has died in a head-on crash after another driver hit a deer and lost control. The crash happened Tuesday morning in Alleghany County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old driver, of Laurel Springs, was traveling north, hit a deer in the roadway, lost control, crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a car driving southbound.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy