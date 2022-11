EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – A Sunday morning police chase that started in Belleville ended with a crash and bail on Route 3 in East Rutherford early Sunday morning. After crashing the SUV, the three occupants ran from the vehicle, which then began to catch on fire. K9 officers from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department were able to find two of the three suspects. The third escaped capture. Police did not say why the suspects were being pursued by officers. The crash occurred on Route 3 near Orient Way at around 1:30 am. The post Belleville police chase ends with crash in East Rutherford Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO