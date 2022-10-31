ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansboro, NC

Swansboro, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Northwood High School soccer team will have a game with Swansboro High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Northwood High School
Swansboro High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Newport, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Western Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Croatan High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
NEWPORT, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Jacksonville, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Southern Lee High School soccer team will have a game with Jacksonville High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Seven Springs, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Research Triangle High School soccer team will have a game with Spring Creek High School on November 03, 2022, 15:30:00.
SEVEN SPRINGS, NC
High School Soccer PRO

East Chocowinity, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The East Wake Academy soccer team will have a game with Southside High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Current coaches have three county schools in fine football shape

Carteret County football is in good hands. The three high schools would be hard-pressed to find coaches who are doing better jobs than Daniel Barrow, B.J. Frazier and Andrew Gurley. And if you don’t believe me, ask them. I don’t think I’ve ever seen as much mutual admiration among...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Accident shuts down northbound lane on South College Road

Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Wilmington City Council approves use...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized, unstructured,...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lottery prize worth $50,000 won in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — While nobody won the Powerball grand prize on Monday, someone in New Bern is set to pick up a nice payday. There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. So the prize will be at least $1.2 […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Body discovered in Carteret County creek

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found floating in a Carteret County creek late this afternoon. Beaufort police say a boater spotted what they believed was a body in Town Creek near Airport Marina. It happened around 4:25 p.m. Police said they went out...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pipe replacement scheduled for Duplin County

PIN HOOK, N.C. – A scheduled drainage pipe replacement has closed a portion of N.C. 50 in Duplin County. Crews closed N.C. 50 near the intersection of Deep Bottom Road at 8 a.m. Tuesday. During the closure, maintenance staff will replace the current pipe with a larger one. The highway is expected to reopen by […]
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Washington man charged in Pitt County rape

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man has been charged with the rape of a woman that happened in Pitt County. Matthew Keyes turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office on Monday. He was charged with second degree forcible rape. Pitt County deputies were called to...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
