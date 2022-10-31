Swansboro, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — While nobody won the Powerball grand prize on Monday, someone in New Bern is set to pick up a nice payday. There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. So the prize will be at least $1.2 […]

NEW BERN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO