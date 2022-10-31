Brookfield, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

When it comes to games pitting Connecticut’s No. 1 CIAC football team against No. 2, we’ve had a bit of an abundance of riches the past few years. On Friday night at Falcon Field in Meriden, Southington, No. 1in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll, visits No. 2 Maloney. It will be the eighth meeting between the media poll’s top two teams since 2005, but it’ll also be the fourth in the past three seasons.
St. Joseph and Mercy both remained atop the Class LL/L and M/S girls soccer coaches polls, respectively this week. Also receiving votes: Nonnewaug, Daniel Hand, Southington, Branford, Greenwich. CLASS M/S. 1. Mercy 14) 1. 2. Stonington (1) 2. 3. Woodland 4. 4. Tolland 3. 5. Lyman Memorial 5. 6. East...
While other boys hockey teams’ schedules are populating the CIAC’s website, one team’s slate is disappearing: Immaculate will not ice a boys hockey team this winter. Athletic director Nelson Mingachos said the school had about a dozen students interested, and four of them were goalies. “It was...
The West Haven Blue Devils are 7-0 heading into week 9 after a blowout 53-0 win on the road against Sheehan. The seven game winning streak puts West Haven tied with their 2021 season winning streak of seven games; they went 8-2 last season. This is a team that has...
(WTNH) — This is the first full year the “Nickel-per-nip” program has been in effect in Connecticut, and it’s generating big bucks. The initiative has garnered over $4.2 million for Connecticut cities and towns! To talk about the program more, the President and Treasurer of “Three Tiers for Connecticut” and Executive Director of Wine and […]
Connecticut’s political world was rocked last week by an Emerson/WTNH poll showing former state senator George Logan, a Republican, leading Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes by a single point, 48%-47%, in the 5th congressional district. If this poll is accurate then something fundamental has shifted in the 5th, which has been a stable, safe seat for Democrats since Andrew Roraback came within about 8,000 votes of defeating Elizabeth Esty in 2012.
Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $280,946,361 firm-fixed-price modification (P00004) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0004). This modification exercises an option to procure long lead items in support of full rate production Lot 8, CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $230,000,000 and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $50,946,361 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
CONNECTICUT, USA — Another Powerball drawing, another chance at being a billionaire. If someone wins Wednesday night, the winnings will go down as the fourth largest in Powerball history. Did you win? Here are the lucky numbers:. There have been 38 drawings in a row with no winners. Which...
The Powerball jackpot for tonight is up to $1 billion. On Saturday night, three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000. The winning numbers on Saturday night were 19-31-40-46-57 and the Powerball was 23. All three tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The cash option for the $1 billion...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
"Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. This is how the filmmakers described the project on their Indiegogo:. "Candlewood is the first movie of three in the psychological/horror feature film franchise. A blended family moves from the city to a small town in Connecticut, where a local urban legend adds chaos and terror to an already fragile family dynamic. The staunch patriarch, who desperately wants his family to not see him as a failure but as the father that did everything, he could to keep his family together through difficult times. Candlewood follows a family leaving New York City for a simpler life in the country town of New Milford, CT. The haunting and mysterious true stories of missing hikers near a popular state park, Lover's Leap, coupled with the town of Jerusalem sitting at the bottom of Candlewood Lake gives credibility to our narrative. We bring to life the struggle of good vs evil and what happens when lifelong, outdated traditions are challenged."
Just before noon on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that a link to buy undergraduate student tickets for the Yale–Harvard Game on Nov. 19 had been released. Students scrambling to the site were met with a variety of error messages as the website failed to load for many. Eventually, some lucky students were able to purchase a ticket after reloading multiple windows on phones, laptops, iPads and other devices.
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut football team has entered into an agreement to play five games against the University of Massachusetts through the 2027 season. The Huskies also announced the date for the game against Sacred Heart University during the 2023 season, completing next year's schedule. UConn...
Jackson Mitchell is a former Ridgefield High School football player who has been making his mark at the collegiate level for the UCONN Huskies. According to the UCONN Huskies website, the junior linebacker was named the Week 9 winner of the New England Football Writers Association Gold Helmet Awards presented by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
