Richfield, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Many of us keep buying lottery tickets with hope in our hearts. Well, for the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery. he purchased a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize! At 56 years old, Pruett bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526. Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends, and put the rest in savings.

SHELBY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO