ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Tukwila, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Lindbergh High School football team will have a game with Foster High School on October 31, 2022, 17:30:00.

Lindbergh High School
Foster High School
October 31, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ilovekent.net

Car fire burns at Valley High Condos in Kent

Puget Sound Fire is reporting that a car fire was upgraded to a commercial fire at the Valley High Condos in Kent on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The cause of the blaze was determined to be accidental.
KENT, WA
Bellevue, Washington

New park and self-defense training from police on Lake to Lake

You may have heard about Bellevue adding a park recently. The latest episode of the Lake to Lake news show serves up views of Newport Hills Woodlawn Park's amenities along with rave reviews from residents who attended the grand opening. The neighborhood park features 10 acres of wooded trails, along...
BELLEVUE, WA
Axios

University of Washington ranked as No. 6 university worldwide

The University of Washington has moved up the ranks of elite global universities, according to U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: U.S. News' latest list of the world's best colleges and universities placed the UW at No. 6 globally. Reality check: That's one spot higher than last year...
SEATTLE, WA
ilovekent.net

Overnight lane closures on southbound I-5 in Kent starts tonight

Nighttime travelers on I-5 between Military Road and SR 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) in the Kent area should be aware of construction work that will require closing up to four lanes of southbound I-5 and the SR 516 ramp to southbound I-5, beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.
KENT, WA
historylink.org

Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.

On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
EVERETT, WA
Axios

Seattle residents aren't prepping for "the big one," poll says

Has Seattle given up on getting ready? Maybe so, a poll on earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest recently found. Driving the news: Residents of the region expect to see a major earthquake in their lifetimes, according to a PEMCO Insurance poll released this fall; but nearly half say they haven't done what they should to prepare.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the wreck. Authorities stated that the pedestrian accident occurred on the northbound lanes of SR 509, just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue

Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
AUBURN, WA
auburnexaminer.com

Halloween Happenings in Auburn [VIDEO]

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Do you remember Caleb Sweeting? Well if you don’t let me introduce you to this amazing teen. For nearly a decade he (he lets his parents help) has been putting on a Halloween display and it just keeps getting bigger and better. Caleb’s...
AUBURN, WA
The Suburban Times

Update on Puyallup garage opening timing

Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
PUYALLUP, WA
tinybeans.com

Holidays at The Village at Totem Lake

The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland is your place for the holidays. This season, your family will enjoy a full schedule of holiday activities that is sure to fill you with holiday cheer from photos with Santa in his Winter Wonderland by reservation, visits with Santa’s friends including Mrs. Claus, the elves, the Snow Kings, and more, carolers strolling The Village, and so much more.
KIRKLAND, WA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy