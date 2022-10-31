ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Danbury, October 31 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The St. Luke's School volleyball team will have a game with Wooster School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.

St. Luke's School
Wooster School
October 31, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Hartford, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The American School For The Deaf volleyball team will have a game with Watkinson School on November 02, 2022, 13:30:00.
HARTFORD, CT
New Canaan, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Westhill High School volleyball team will have a game with New Canaan High School on November 01, 2022, 13:30:00.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Waterbury, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Woodland High School volleyball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00.
WATERBURY, CT
Jersey City, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Red Bank Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Hudson Catholic Regional High School on November 02, 2022, 13:30:00.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Haunting in the Hat City – Deer Hill Avenue is Halloween in Danbury

Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
DANBURY, CT
Tasty Deals And Limited-Time Menus For Fairfield Restaurant Week

Fairfield’s annual restaurant week is back and providing delicious deals to any hungry customers up until Sunday, Nov. 6. Each year, local dine-in locations pick a time in the fall to create temporary and affordable meal plans for guests to have a lovely and inexpensive night out. Currently, 25 businesses are participating in this tasty week, and every one of them reveals diverse and mouthwatering choices!
FAIRFIELD, CT
Exclusive Photos, Videos, and Interviews on the Set of New Milford Horror Movie

"Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. This is how the filmmakers described the project on their Indiegogo:. "Candlewood is the first movie of three in the psychological/horror feature film franchise. A blended family moves from the city to a small town in Connecticut, where a local urban legend adds chaos and terror to an already fragile family dynamic. The staunch patriarch, who desperately wants his family to not see him as a failure but as the father that did everything, he could to keep his family together through difficult times. Candlewood follows a family leaving New York City for a simpler life in the country town of New Milford, CT. The haunting and mysterious true stories of missing hikers near a popular state park, Lover's Leap, coupled with the town of Jerusalem sitting at the bottom of Candlewood Lake gives credibility to our narrative. We bring to life the struggle of good vs evil and what happens when lifelong, outdated traditions are challenged."
NEW MILFORD, CT
VIDEO: Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford

A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Learning how to save money on vacations by ‘travel hacking’. Eyewitness News is finding ways to save you money, find you money and make you money. "Thriller" home in Plainville sets up donation drive. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plainville home...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Danbury Resident Charged After Wrong-Way Crash on I-84 in Newtown

If you were wondering why I-84 East was a parking lot this morning, the latest in a rash of wrong-way crashes on Connecticut roadways occurred in Newtown. Connecticut State Police-Troop A, Southbury has just announced that a Danbury resident is facing numerous charges following the incident. According to CSP Troop...
DANBURY, CT
Sikorsky awarded $280M contract for long-lead CH-53K work

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $280,946,361 firm-fixed-price modification (P00004) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0004). This modification exercises an option to procure long lead items in support of full rate production Lot 8, CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $230,000,000 and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $50,946,361 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
STRATFORD, CT
PHOTOS: Wild River Otters in New Canaan

Adam Biren had been living in his house on the Noroton River in southwestern New Canaan for about five years when he saw an animal along the water that looked like a small dog with a long tail. It was this past summer when the family of five river otters...
NEW CANAAN, CT
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford

State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
STAMFORD, CT
