Spring Lake, NC

Spring Lake, October 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Apex Friendship High School soccer team will have a game with Overhills High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.

Apex Friendship High School
Overhills High School
October 31, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Carrboro, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Carrboro, November 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Swansboro High School soccer team will have a game with Carrboro High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
CARRBORO, NC
cbs17

Rapid growth continues in Southern Pines and other parts of Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The growth of new businesses and homes is on the rise in Moore County. “We’ve been found, and we are balancing that growth to make sure all of our communities are getting the necessary things that they need while making sure our charm is still here,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of Moore County Chamber of Commerce.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
247Sports

Duke G Tyrese Proctor says team is starting to develop chemistry

When Duke Basketball takes the court tonight against Fayetteville State University, it will be the first time the Blue Devils have played against an opponent besides themselves (at least publicly). A "secret" scrimmage this past weekend saw Duke fall to Houston 61-50 in a competitive setting that featured a 20-minute first half and abbreviated second half. Tonight, a full 40-minute game will pit Duke's roster that is filled with mostly new faces against a Broncos team stocked with upperclassmen.
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

North Moore, Pinecrest claim conference titles

Friday night, North Moore and Pinecrest football teams won conference titles on senior night. For the first time in school history, the Pinecrest Patriots solely wins the conference championship. Going undefeated in this conference is no easy task playing teams like Richmond, Lee, and Scotland. The Patriots started the season with a goal and completed it.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
cbs17

Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
CLINTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Owner selling popular Pinehurst pub

The owner of Dugan’s Pub announced he is selling his restaurant. Alan Riley said on social media on Oct. 31 he is selling his popular Pinehurst pub to Stephen and Alley Fore, co-owners of Lighthouse at Little River in Carthage. Dugan’s Pub is a mainstay of the Pinehurst dining...
PINEHURST, NC
WNCT

Pipe replacement scheduled for Duplin County

PIN HOOK, N.C. – A scheduled drainage pipe replacement has closed a portion of N.C. 50 in Duplin County. Crews closed N.C. 50 near the intersection of Deep Bottom Road at 8 a.m. Tuesday. During the closure, maintenance staff will replace the current pipe with a larger one. The highway is expected to reopen by […]
cbs17

Part of U.S. 301 in Wilson County to close for road work

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements. New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
247Sports

Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)

Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FanSided

FSU football: ACC Power Rankings after week nine

I had FSU football in the top half of my preseason ACC Power Rankings, and I feel like the way I’ve been on point with my takes regarding the rest of the ACC. One of the biggest takeaways was Syracuse their second straight game. I said this stretch of NC State, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Pittsburgh would take its toll on them before they play FSU.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
